Mother Nature intervenes to cancel Pelicans’ tilt with Charleston RiverDogs

Patience is a virtue, particularly when it comes to Mother Nature.
Fans eager to get their first glimpse of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will have to wait a week, rain spoiling the club’s annual Battle of the Beaches exhibition contest with the Charleston RiverDogs.
With a severe weather system rolling into the area, the club cancelled the game shortly before first pitch. It will not be rescheduled.
Those who purchased tickets to Wednesday’s game can exchange them for any Pelicans contest — either this season or those in the future.
Myrtle Beach will open Carolina League play on Thursday, when it travels to Lynchburg, Va., to take on the Hillcats — the team it defeated last fall to claim a second straight Mills Cup title. The four-game set will begin with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Starting with seven games on the road, the Pelicans will open their home slate on Thursday, April 13 with a visit from Lynchburg.
