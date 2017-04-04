Get a glimpse into future as Yankees, Cubs farm clubs face off in Myrtle Beach

Money can buy championships, but the farm system remains the lifeblood of all Major League Baseball clubs.
Fans of the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees will get their first glimpse into the future next week, with the teams’ affiliates meeting for their annual exhibition contests.
Playing host to the annual Battle of the Beaches, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will take on the Charleston RiverDogs, the Yankees’ Class A squad. The game will take place Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.
It will be the only opportunity for baseball fans on the Grand Strand to see New York’s farm club, ranked third-best in the majors by Baseball America. Among those expected to see time this season with the RiverDogs include top 30 prospects outfielder Estevan Florial, infielder Nick Solak, as well as pitchers Drew Finely, Freicer Perez and Taylor Widener — an Aiken native and University of South Carolina alum.
Cubs fans will get a look at what coming seasons could hold as well. Among those expected to star for the Pelicans is a trio of Chicago’s top pitching prospects in Oscar De La Cruz, Thomas Hatch and Justin Steele.
Myrtle Beach will also feature outfielder Eddy Martinez, infielder Carlos Sepulveda and catcher P.J. Higgins.
The Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cubs, the Pelicans will begin the regular season Thursday, April 6 at Lynchburg.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
