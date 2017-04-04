Meet the Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Cubs’ Class A-Advanced affiliate releases 2017 roster

The only constant in life is change.
Few understand that more than minor league general managers like Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Andy Milovich, all too accustomed with the constant turnover of talent in a clubhouse year-to-year.
“The thing is, they’re playing for the Pelicans and the Cubs, but more importantly, these guys are playing for themselves,” he said. “Everyone has to play well to advance themselves. There have been some that met the lofty expectations we had for them and others that didn’t, and then you have some that surpass it.
“Of course, our goal is to put the best product on the field in the hope we can produce a winner and keep fans coming back to the ballpark night in and night out.”
When the pipeline is as ripe as that of the Chicago Cubs, though, it certainly makes the job much easier.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans general manager Andy Milovich
Seeking their third consecutive Mills Cup title, the Pelicans — Chicago’s Class A-Advanced affiliate — on Tuesday released their roster for the 2017 baseball campaign.
With many key cogs to last year’s run now off to greener pastures, a new pod of Pelicans is eager to impress Cubs brass — and maybe follow the same path as those preceding them.
“We have some familiarity, but not a ton,” Milovich said. “It’s an interesting process. As you get a roster, sometimes [it’s] made up of guys whose names you know and read up on; [there’s also] others that you never have … but that is part of the game.”
The club’s pitching staff has played a great role in its recent run of success and is again expected to be a strength going into a new season.
Highly touted right hander Oscar De La Cruz is expected to lead the rotation. Currently, he is ranked as by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in Chicago’s farm system, while coming in at No. 6 on MLB.com’s list.
Left-hander Justin Steele and righty Thomas Hatch — the Cubs’ top pick of the 2016 draft out of Oklahoma State— will also play a key role on the Pelicans’ pitching staff this season.
Hatch helped lead the Cowboys to the College World Series last summer, a year after suffering a sprained ulnar collateral ligament injury that put him on the shelf. According to Milovich, he and De La Cruz should provide quite the 1-2 punch at the head of the Pelicans’ rotation.
“(Hatch) is a guy Cubs scouts are high on,” he said. “He’s being brought along gradually, allowing him to adjust to things at this level of baseball. … According to scouts, he and De La Cruz are two of the top of prospects in the Cubs’ system.”
After starting 20 games for the Pelicans a season ago, Jeremy Null is back with the team. Bolstering the staff out of the bullpen are Pedro Araujo, Craig Brooks, Scott Effross, Dillon Maples, Jordan Minch, James Norwood and Tommy Thorpe.
In his final 10 games last season, Thorpe was virtually unhittable, striking out 17 batters in 16 2/3 innings of work. Minch also was impressive down the stretch a season ago, going 18 of 19 appearances without yielding a run.
Adbert Alzolay, Casey Bloomquist and Ryan Kellogg are new additions to the club’s pitching staff for the 2017 campaign.
Constructed much like the previous two Mills Cup title squads, power isn’t necessarily a strong suit of this year’s ballclub.
“I’d say this is less of a power lineup than one that will manufacture runs,” Milovich said. “I think it was built to play well in our ballpark, when the temperature is cooler and it plays much larger than it actually is.”
Infielders Bryant Flete and Jesse Hodges are also holdovers from last year’s championship squad.
Last season, Flete was .285 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 34 games with the Pelicans. Hodges batted .287 in 61 games at Class-A South Bend last year before playing 29 games in Myrtle Beach.
Trent Giambrone, Adonis Paula and Matt Rose round out the Pelicans’ infield.
Outfielder Eddy Martinez — ranked No. 11 in the Cubs’ system by Baseball America and MLB.com — is primed for a big year, according to team scouts.
Daniel Spingola will join him in the Pelicans’ outfield, the lone holdover at the position from last year’s championship team. Appearing in 87 games, he batted .267 a season ago.
Connor Myers and Robert Garcia also are expected to see time in the Myrtle Beach outfield this season.
The squad also has high hopes for 20-year-old infielder Carlos Sepulveda and catcher P.J. Higgins, described by Baseball America as the best defensive catcher in the team’s pipeline.
Higgins also wasn’t too bad at the dish, walking 72 times against 75 strikeouts while posting a .389 on-base percentage with South Bend.
Turnover is something Milovich has become rather accustomed to. But for all the moving and shaking in the Pelicans’ clubhouse, the men leading the charge remain the same.
Buddy Bailey returns for his 29th year as a minor league skipper, his second with the Pelicans. Pitching coach Anderson Tavarez and athletic trainer Toby Williams also are back for another season with the club.
Additions to the coaching staff for the upcoming season include hitting coach Guillermo Martinez and assistant Ty Wright.
“Adjustment is part of minor league baseball, but fortunately with the staff we have, we are sort of ahead of the curve,” Milovich said. “The fact the coaching staff is back makes everything easier on everyone, particularly the baseball side of things.”
2017 opening day roster
Pitchers
No.
Name
B
T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthplace
Age
28
Adbert Alzolay
R
R
6-1
175
San Felix, Venezuela
22
38
Pedro Araujo
R
R
6-3
214
San Cristobal, D.R.
23
44
Casey Bloomquist
R
R
6-3
190
Bakersfield, Calif.
23
5
Craig Brooks
R
R
5-10
180
Monroe, N.C.
24
37
Oscar De La Cruz
R
R
6-4
200
La Romana, D.R.
22
27
Scott Effross
R
R
6-2
202
Twinsburg, Ohio
23
19
Thomas Hatch
R
R
6-1
200
Tulsa, Okla.
22
30
Ryan Kellogg
R
L
6-6
230
Whitby, Ontario
23
35
Dillon Maples
R
R
6-2
205
Sanford, N.C.
24
32
Jordan Minch
L
L
6-3
190
Munster, Ind.
23
34
James Norwood
R
R
6-2
215
New York, N.Y.
23
36
Jeremy Null
R
R
6-7
225
Claremont, N.C.
23
21
Justin Steele
L
L
6-2
195
Lucedale, Miss.
21
6
Tommy Thorpe
L
L
6-0
195
Portland, ore.
24
Catchers
No.
Name
B
T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthplace
Age
13
Tyler Alamo
R
R
6-4
200
Orange, Calif.
21
4
P.J. Higgins
R
R
5-10
195
Bridgeport, Conn.
23
7
Tyler Pearson
R
R
6-1
195
Amarillo, Texas
24
Infielders
No.
Name
B
T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthplace
Age
3
Bryant Flete
L
R
5-10
146
Cumalrebo, Venezuela
24
20
Trent Giambrone
R
R
5-9
175
Metairie, La.
23
24
Jesse Hodges
R
R
6-1
212
Victoria, British Columbia
23
16
Adonis Paula
R
R
6-1
185
Santo Domingo, D.R.
22
17
Matt Rose
R
R
6-4
210
Palm Bay, Fla.
22
11
Carlos Sepulveda
L
R
5-10
170
Monclova, Mexico
20
Outfielders
No.
Name
B
T
Ht.
Wt.
Birthplace
Age
15
Robert Garcia
S
R
5-10
170
Santo Domingo, D.R.
23
51
Eddy Martinez
R
R
6-1
195
Las Tunas, Cuba
22
9
Connor Myers
R
R
5-11
170
Virginia Beach, Va.
23
22
Daniel Spingola
L
L
6-1
190
Chapel Hill, N.C.
23
Coaches/staff
No.
Name
Pos.
Birthplace
Yrs in MB
46
Buddy Bailey
Manager
Norristown, Pa.
2
39
Anderson Tavarez
Pitching coach
Santiago, D.R.
2
1
Guillermo Martinez
Hitting coach
Managua, Nicaragua
1
33
Ty Wright
Assistant coach
Tyler, Texas
1
Toby Williams
Athletic trainer
Thailand
2
Jason Morriss
Strength & conditioning
Brisbane, Australia
3
