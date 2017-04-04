This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
LITTLE RIVER LANES
Baytree Bowlers: Peter Paff 544, Hal Roth 539, Phyllis Welch 490.
Brunswick Plantation Early: Phil Lenkevich 225-606, Roger Bouchard 596, Bud Naylor 560, Carl Raitano 559, Wayne Lewis 225-544, Bill Gerber 535, Frank Suppa 527, Darlene Koehler 504.
Brunswick Plantation Late: Darrell Ritchie 225-601, Joe Longo 539, Tom Mizell 526, Pam MacMillan 485, Mike Uliano 232 game.
Coffee & Donut: Robert Turcotte 228-565, Allen Gossett 555, Corrina Allen 494.
Early Risers: Joyce Bollinger 502, Pat Sauer 476, Marge Grove 472.
Little River Classic: Tony Todd 278-742, Mike Albert 275-741, Scott Decker 279-721, Phil Moyer 713, Larry Pawlowski 279-705, Tradd Jones 701, Alex Shand 693, Mark Vymislicky 682, Ken Shealy 681, Jeff Evans 681, Larry Goosney 675, Kelly Daunno 213-582, Alissa Gibson 209-576, Megan Reed 213-556, Trina Dunn 534, Julie Willard 516.
Mamas Nite Out: Lois Vincent 205-551, Lynda Callahan 207-548, Karen Kennedy 505.
Monday Nite Madness: Joe Tannone 279-696, Bryan Thomas 259-662, Joe LaBash 642, Bud Naylor 632, Bob Morton 631, Jason Jozwiak 630, Duck Howard 623, Earl Geary 621, Joyce Freeman 206-553, Jennifer Utter 202-538, Julie Giordano 510.
Recycled Teens: Daniel Harrison 226-624, Salvatore Teta 554, Vicky Rogers 459.
River Rollers: Donna Tsiros 209-498, Ann Poduyczak 496, Susie Leonard 475.
State of Confusion: Glen Gray 265-676, Kevin Maher 286-675, Brad Alexander 645, Keith Daniels 639, Marco Stanco 627, David Davis 612, Paul Lyons 608, Jed Long 607, Joyce Freeman 213-602, Gayle Tuthill 204-572, Cindy Lynch 257-555, Angie Holland 554, Lois Vincent 532, Jennifer Utter 527, Lynda Callahan 508.
Survivors: Ron Virgilio 228-652, Nick Lopano 563, David Davis 561, Robert Bradicich 553, Joe Salvio 550, Paul Macchia 549, Thomas Thompson 30, TJ Bagley 222-522.
Wholly Bowlers: Jack Vilaca 258-709, Joe LaBash 658, Luis Guzman 649, Vince Niland 642, Scott Jenkins 641, Earl Geary 625, George Tsiros 258-625, Don Baker 613, Joyce Freeman 215-565, Cindy Lynch 208-528.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 30) Chris Richards 280-794, Tom Schwind 289-757, Ryan Gasque 279-724, Doug Williams 276-717, Teresa Holmes 258-714, Billy Hatoway 709, Sean Harrelson 707, David Stoddard 690, Steven Richardson 685, Mike Snyder 273-678, James Brown 674, Phil Belisle 662, Greg Dix 658, David Ferdetta 279-653, Mike Hysner 651, Regina Glazer 538, Louise Smith 526
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 29) Al Wellman 625, Tony Maturi 594, Reggie Cox 587, Pete Cooke 576, Bill Cooke 567, Tom Flinchbaugh 563, Juanita Eagles 551, Ted Ackley 550, Mary Radebach 532, John Petrakovitz 512, Karen Mitchell 505, Katie Brooks 504, Lena Brown 502, Al McLaughlin 492, Darlene Reuss 480, Gabor Janosi 461
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 31) Sal Marsicano Jr. 727,. Lou Tourloukis 277-722, Tom Schwind 710, John Paolini 707, Mike Anderson III 697, Mickey Lincoln 689, Teresa Holmes 687, Steve Paulsen 682, Dave Ferdetta 682, Eva Diekmann 256-680, Michael Murray 661, Daniel Lewallen 658, Ralph Bryant 652,Rick Lunger 630, Connie Manigo 606, Frank Masi 597, Dorothy Fetzer 578
COLLEGIATE BOWLERS (Week 10) Patrick Christenson 593, Ashley Wilson 579, Nicholas Rhew 554, Marvin Keene 474, Cory Sims 448, Kay Keene 427, Zach Atkinson 424
WINTER COFFEE BREAK (Week 25) Fred Boros 528, Ted Ackley 512
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 29) Jamie Holliday 278-762, Tom Pennington 703, Harold Haycraft 673, Adam Monks 647, Bill Funk Sr. 637, Chuck Dickert 631, Tom Karas 600, Jerry Walker 594, Dennis Campbell 587, Charlie Adams 584, Larry Purnell 573, Garry Rackley 571, Mac Rawls 549, Rodney Wolf 531, Ricky Norris 513, Ted Thasitis 502, Roger Thomas 488, Linda Goins 488, Tim Hyman 484, Lisa Ockun 449, Melinda Walker 428
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 27) Kris Kelly 631, Ben Shaw 628, Brian Stout Jr. 607, Matthew Marks 605, Joe Gentile 603, Brett Taylor 602, Mickey Drankoski 552, Craig Tappen 546, Tin Tomsen 543, Phil Gilberto 543, Kevin Mahoney 519, John Stanley 515
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 27) Rod Taquino 609, Tony Maturi 584, Mike Sloan 541, Norm Napier 530, Steve Gallion 490, Cecile Britt 480, Millie Van Slaars 449, Joyce Hayes 444, Carol Shea 422
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 29) Chuck Wilson 658, Al Barnett 656, Jim Thomas 640, Jerry Arnold 606, Tony Maturi 589, Bill Cooke 587, Oscar Livingstone 579, Larry Bird 557, Dennis Moore 550, Russ Sanders 546, Silas Eisenback 522, Debby Kicklighter 521, John Billey 517, Katie Brooks 510, Barbara Prescop 507, Laura Gray 488, Janet MacKenzie 486, Roxanne Ambridge 406
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 26) Jerry Walker 672, Alan Nagy 632, Harry Watton 632, Bob Taylor 628, Stu Rovin 613, Thomas Willis 603, Al Ferrara 592, Joe Harper 581, Milton Gantt 579, Jessica Reidell 481, Belinda Wideman 473
ARROWHEAD (Week 12) Mike Perras 606, Fred Staley 520, Joe Hubert 495, Irene Morris 447, Bill Tipping 430, Dan Campisi 426, Darlene Velie 404
TIGER TIMEOUT (Week 8) Jerry Rogers 641, Charles Divine 501, Heather Scott 345, Iris Sessions 315
SURFSIDE BOWLING CENTER
Arch’s Classic: Brandon Deem 277-678, Glenn Hightower 259-646, Otis Blakeney 643, Greg Sellers 623, Marcus Collins 615, Chuck Lucas 612, Robert Adams 608, Pete Hyder 598, Jeff Lohmeyer 598, Dave Martin 259-588, Jerry Williams 587, Alan Cook 586, Marilyn Dumas 221-582, Donna Neubert 206-541, Sara Walsh 536, Darby Jones 519, Billie Jo Reidell 515.
Caropine Couples: James Thomas 226-632, George Moran 630, Jerry Arnold 597, Thomas Johnson 586, Robert Burton 581, Al Wellman 574, Randy Stephenson 573, Rich Battel 566, Lovell Clevinger 557, Dennis Moore 556, Glenn Benham 555, Laverne Jackson 503.
Cimerron Rollers: Jim Gregory 266-711, Lloyd Spivey 697, Dan Christie 696, Richard Ray 683, Jim Hart 678, Jim Harding 661, Keith Davidson 278-638, Donnie Greathouse 634, Roger Armistead 633, Robert Pereksta 632, Jeff Lohmeyer 252-626, Pete Machtemes 626, Chuck Lucas 626, Margie Gray 202-575, Rusty Earley 517, Lori Rieder 513, Shirley Thibodeau 505.
Coffee Klatch: Peggy Wright 512, Linda Groover 496, Anna Bryson 489.
Fun Bunch: Phil Belisle 710, Tommy Shifflett277- 694, Brandon Deem 279-683, Bobby McCullough 284-675, Tyler Carter 656, Bryan Nelson 655, Dave Martin 653, Kyle Turpin 652, Tom Schwind 265-651, Brian Morris 650, Karen Brown 627, Fannye Embry 547, Mary Ellen Scalice 538, Dee Schwind 515, Deborah Niland 506, Caren Bauman 504, Cheri Morris 501.
Heritage: David Ridenour 278-760, Rick Kralovic 266-691, Barry Gray 652, Betty Brown 278-649, Dylan Knapp 263-647, Aaron Thompson 631, Jazzy Pomerleau 627, Frankie Fisher 627, Karen Brown 215-598, Margie Gray 214-555, Cecelia Stortzum 547, Lisa Graves 210-538, Kathryn Byrd 528, Melissa Clark 520, Debbie Morris 510.
Jensens: Ed Skarzynski 247-641, Lynn Barkley 225-563, Jim Hamilton 552, Don Myers 538., Tina Myers 200 game.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: David Ridenour 247-677, Jim Mayhew 616, Mike Fitzgerald 231-580, Ernest Carson 574, Ray Cassidy 572, James Keeler 568, Kenny Ryan 567, Rick Rivera 567, Dave Asbaty 558, Tim Surrett 553, Tim Self 544, Bob White 538, Fannye Embry 502.
Oceanside Village: Anthony DeAngelo 257-647, Danny Wales 630, Tom Flynn 610, Phil Martin 605, Lovell Clevinger 603, Doug Layman 589, Anthony Colelli 574, Jeff Lohmeyer 561, Bud Trani 232-553, Les Abramson 541, Rich Battell 540, Larry Borries 538, Rich Kalama 533, Jim Hamilton 530, Anita Mosteller 204-522.
Palmetto Ladies: Pat Pastore 519, Barbara Phipps 472, Jeanne Koehler 471.
Seniors Outing: Reiner Thode 246-669, Tom Campbell 258-658, Bill Broach 590, Tom Brady 585, Deborah Niland 226-584, Jim Clinton 577, Jeff Kain 550, Eileen Grogan 213-547, Rick Lavery 545, George Hahn 544, Charlie Featherston 539, Donna Neubert 220-539, Sharon Kain 521, Jeanne Koehler 509, Pat Pastore 505.
South Beach Classic: Ray Ghantt 280-754, Phil Belisle 752, Matt Piasecki 744, Tom Schwind 739, Brandon Bell 298-733, Jeff Cook 730, Tony Todd 290-718, Mickey Lincoln 707, Steve Shaffer 706, David Ridenour 704, Karen Brown 257-657, Amy Harrelson 266-634, Michelle Tully 226-627, Kelly Daunno 212-615, Debbie Johnson 213-541.
Surfside Classic: Lloyd Spivey 736, Glenn Bishop 286-736, Pee Rambone 716, Sal Marsicano Jr 725, James Cunningham 721, Jason Holsinger 717, Richard Ray 714, Alex Shand 708, Tony Todd 697, Andrew Diley 694, Otis Blakeney 693, Bill Martin 691, Chuck Kinney 689, Tim Bradford 683, Ken Shealy 279-677, Michelle Tully 211-551, Marilyn Dumas 523, Jen Robles 520, Thomas Ermmarino 277 game.
Golf
Aberdeen
3/29 - Format A B C D Flighted: 1st A Danny Hause, B Fiore C Rink Shupe ,D Vinnie Barone; 2nd A Bob Morrissette B Brandley Mooneyham C Jerry Perrin D Charile Chapin; 3rd A Jim Greco B Billy Turner C Woody Sinners D Gary Bouvia.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
3/30 - Fazio Course - Spring Fling Tournament Scores: 1. Chris Hale, Terry Jee, Barbara McKenna, Dru Kownacki; 2. Linda Kunsman, Barbara Beech, Nora Wren, Ann Schappell; 3. Donna Dorward, Jean Laskowski, Donna Krohn, Vicky Hayes; Closest to the line: Pam Martin; Closest to the Pin: Terry Jee #3, Gail Dembo #16.
Blackmoor Ladies
3-31 - Opening Day "step aside scramble". Team Julie Inkster (69) Barbara Charles, Eileen Pressley, Evelyn Brodrick, Mary Rydzweski: Team Natalie Gulbis (71) Debbie Downes, Mindy Bingham, Timmy Hutchinson, Faith McArdle: Team Suzann Petersen (71) Dee Forney, Patt Handleman, Sharon Shepard, Rosana Iocca: Team Michelle Wei (71) Mary Sawyer, Joanne Kinscherf, Karen Lucchese, Kathy Keirnan: Team Paula Creamer (76) Sandy Hess, Pat Byerly, Carol Herd, Myra Brown: Team Dottie Pepper (78) Mare Baier, Jeanne Donaldson, Kathy Fox, Joyce Franklin: Team Karrie Webb (81) Sue Trythall, Linda Tino, Sheila Lewis, Kathy Murphy.
Colonial Charters Ladies
3/30 - Best 9 holes doubled less full handicap. Flight A: Cheryl Colgan 48, Ruth Rein 49, Sharon Bennett 52. Flight B: Jolaine Beadle 43, Judy Wills 46, Janice McBride 47. Flight C: Ellie Anderson/Sandy Roach 42, Betty Reitzel 46. Low Putts Jolaine Beadle 25. Chip-ins: Jolaine Beadle #6, Betty Reitzel #13, Ellie Anderson #8. Birdies: Janice McBride #7, Cim Johnson #17, Sharon Bennett #7.
Eastport Cruisers
3/29 - Holes #6, 8, 12, 18 back to par less full handicap. Flight A: Gross Judy Nicoletti 76, Nets Maggie Kirkby 55, Donna Phelps 57, Ruth Rein/Phyllis Welch/Gail Wayand 60. Flight B: Gross Carol Szarka 86, Nets Mary Griffin 56, Barb Finn 57, Pat Greer 58. Flight C: Gross Marlene Cleary 89, Nets Mary Connelly 52, Marilyn Prota 57, Marie McKibben/ Judy Walter 60. CTP: Marie McKibben #4, Maggie Kirkby #7. Chip-ins: Phyllis Welch #16, Mary Griffin #7, Sandy Sposato #17. Birdies: Gail Wayand #1, Sharron Tabelle #15, Judy Nicoletti #5, Marilyn Prota #14, Cyndi Metzler #4, Donna Phelps #16, Maggie Kirkby #7 & #10, Debbie Creamer #3 & #16.
Flounders League
3/30 - Burning Ridge - 4 player teams net Stableford, 4 flights, A flight, B flight, C flight, and Ladies flight- “A” flight 1st place with a score of 156, Jon Karnuth, Scott Karnuth, Frank Lupica, and John Hasenstab - 2nd place with a score of 151, Jim Nairn, Dale Cooper, Dave Harrison, and Tom Hinkel - “B” flight 1st place with a score of 162, Tom Buffkin, Dick Conrad, Bill Kearns, and Jim Cokinos - 2nd place with a score of 158, Al Dorazio, Dick Parsons, Jim Durham, and Paul Pinto - “C” flight 1st place with a score of 162, John Ferguson, Roy Rogers, Len Malachefski, and Steve Stewart - 2nd place with a score of 158, Bill Koger, John Smith, Jim Marcoullier, and Ken Dimick - “Ladies” flight 1st place with a score of 161, Lynn Young, Paula Bresnahan, Carolee Smith, and Kathy Molloy - 2nd place with a score of 147, Marge Prickett, Myriam Laconte, Carol MacCallum, and Marilyn Tague - CTP winners on Hole # 2, Tom Hinkle, Paul Orehovec, and Teresa Cleland - Hole # 5, Scott Karnuth, Jim Nairn, and Myriam Laconte - Hole # 12, Bill King, Tom Smith, and Carolee Smith - Hole # 17, Fon Sai, Allen Crawford, and Lynn Young.
Grand Strand Senior Men’s Golf Association
3/27 - Brierwood Golf Course. 61 golfers finished in five flights. "A" flight: Terry McGinnis (76 Gross), Tony Giresi (72 Net). "B" flight: Bill Leaver (85 Gross), Joe Zalasko (67 Net). "C" flight: Dan Boarman (85 Gross), Ron Richard (68 Net). "D" flight: Rick Smith (95 Gross), Bob Heins (61 Net). "E" flight: Chuck Meyers (88 Gross), Curtis Brenk (62 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #3 - John Bevevino (3' 9"), #9 - Rick Thren (13' 8"), #14 - Joe Zalasko (16' 7"), #17 - Terry McGinnis (11' 2"). Gold/Red Tees: #3 - Andy Cochran (12' 9"), #9 - Steve Brockway (10' 2"), #14 - John Webb (17' 4"), #17 - Michael Botch (16' 0").
4/3 - Brick Landing Golf Course. 66 golfers finished in four flights. "A" flight: Terry McGinnis (75 Gross), Jerry Pruski (67 Net). "B" flight: Dan Boarman (82 Gross), Dave Salisch (67 Net). "C" flight: Tom Buffkin (91 Gross), Steve Daib (66 Net). "D" flight: Al Larson (84 Gross), Ron Whittington (68 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #2 - Jack Hardy (9' 7"), #5 - Bill King (8' 7"), #9 - Brad Wade (19' 1"), #13 - Joe Zalasko (8' 4"). Gold/Red Tees: #2 - George Hulshart (5' 9"), #5 - Tom Davies (5' 4"), #9 - Steve Brockway (7' 11"), #13 - Don Collins (14' 4").
Grand Strand Women
3/29 - Arrowhead the game was best Front or Back less half handicap. Winners were:Cypress/Lakes 1.Sue Durbin 32, 2. Barb Eckroth 34 (mc), 3. Wanda Davidson 34 (mc). Waterway/Cypress 1.Kay Pierson 29.5, 2. Lisa Bryant 32, 3.Janis Ortmeyer 34, CTP: Waterway 3 Beth Griffin, Cypress 6 Beth Griffin, Cypress 3 Barb Eckroth, Lakes 5 Kristin Fries
4/1 - Arrowhead the game was Disaster. Winners were: 1. Carol Watters 2, 2. Barb Cleghorn 2, 3. Heidi Cherry 3. CTP: Lakes 5 Barb Cleghorn, Cypress 6 Teresa Cleland, Waterway 6.
Hanna Group
4/1 - International Club. Flight A - Low Gross - Bobby Stanley 80, Al Bockhaus 81, Bill Martin 84, Bert Hayslip 88, Wood Woodward 92. Flight b - Low Gross - Frank Emerson 93, Jack Mitchell 93. Flight C - Low Gross Bill Mohr 93, Jeff Musiker - 103, Bob Behrens 107, Warren Quinn 110. Lowe Net Winners, Flight A Bobby Stanley 70,Flight B - Frank Emerson 69. Flight C - Bill Mohr -72.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
4/1 - River Club. Team quota. 1st Place : Tim Miller, Doug Anderson, John Manbeck, and Jim Wilson (+9) ; 2nd Place : Emerson Treffer, Kevin Barry, Louis Adams, and Harry Koerber (+7) ; 3rd Place : Bob D'Alessandro, Ken Graham, Bill Kaspar, and Jerry Kennerly (+5) ; 4th Place : John Briggs, Sid Worley, Dick Orr, and Bob Stein (+4). Low Gross (1st) : John Briggs - 80 ; (2nd) : Bob D'Alessandro - 82. Most over Quota (1st) : Doug Anderson (+10) ; (2nd) : Louis Adams and Bill Kaspar (+5). CTP : Gregg Watters on # 2. Bob Stein on # 14.
Indigo Creek Men
3/28 - Point Quota Results Flight A Howard Ward +6; Wayne Paiva +6,Bill Golding +6; Flight B Frank Riso +11, Greg Temperino +6; Teams 1st Dave Jackson,Al Lobalbo +12, 2nd Tom Boyle,John Anninos +9, 3rd Wayne Paiva, Bill Hamberger +8, 4th Howard Ward, Don Armoroso +7.
3/30 - Team Pairing High Low Net; 1st Dave Jackson, John McCullough,Frank Yelinko, Al Lobalbo -8; 2nd Paul Desautels, Bill Hamberger, Dick Messier, Charlie Jeter -5; 3rd Wally Kennedy, Howard Ward, Walt Lynch, blind -4; 4th Don Amoroso, Dave Ayotte, Larry Keefe, Bill Almoney -3; 5th Kevin McGrath, Bill Golding, Leon Homan, John Anninos -2.
Inlet Men’s Golf
4/3 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight 1.Ralph Ferrara 67. 2.Jerry Bohdanowicz 68. 3.Ron Comperchio 68. 4.Ike Vinson 69. B Flight. 1.Ron Campus 69. 2.Tom Stricker 72. 3.Sal Farina 73. 4.George Keeler 73. C Flight. 1.Ron Crooks 67. 2.Les Brunda 69. 3.Dave Murrin 70. 4.Steve Stricker 70. D Flight. 1.Dave Fox 70. 2.Jack Banfield 70. 3.Tony Grecco 70. 4.Skip Archer 72. Closest to pin # 11 1.Ron Crooks 3’ 6”. 2.Rick Chainey 11’ 4”. Closest to pin # 17. 1.Steve Stricker 7’ 7”. 2.Ted Derendal 10’ 1”.
Inlet Women’s Golf
3/27 - Inlet Women's Golf at Indigo Creek. Low Gross Low Net. Flight A: Margie Rogers 81, Lori Uhazie 66, Judy Wood 66; Flight B: Kathy Buffington 91, Deb Paiva 68, Nancy Heagle 70; Flight C: Barb Soblewski 87, Peggy Robinson 65, Candy Anderson 67. Birdies: Margie Rogers #6, Darlene Viele#15. Chip-Ins: Barb Sobolewski #4, Kathy Buffinton #5, Darlene Viele #15. Closest to the Hole #15.
Legends Men
3/27 - Heathland-Blind Nine:1st-Elliot Popper/Jim Kemmerling/Jerry Chiolero/Tony Posillico 137; 2nd Jim Helfgott/Jim Shaffer/Frank Monteforte/Dean Gates 143; 3rd Karl Loney/Jake Cox/Keith Holden/Bill Davis 146. 29 March-Parkland-Two Low Net: 1st Jake Cox/Eddie Fuller/Jerry Chiolero/Jim Helfgott -15; Tony Posillico/Jim Shaffer/Frank Monteforte/Dean Gates -14.
Loomis Gang
3/27 - Litchfield - all the 7's - 1st = Mike Deal, Tom Franchine, Ted Volante, Terry Lane = +27; 2nd - tie - JD Lee, Delwyn Smith, Hugh Schrowang, Jim Foy = +28; Mike Dunleavy, Pat Dunleavy, Dave Ketch, Bill Loomis - +28; 4th = Ross Everett, Hank Chambliss, Al Cooper, Bob McNeil = +29; 5th = Gary Brown, Lee Bennett, Bob Cirigliano, Draw = +30.
3/29 - Oyster Bay - team stableford - 1st = Mike Deal, Jim Foy, Bill Kaine, Draw = +41; 2nd = JD Lee, Bob Cirigliano, Terry Lane, Draw = +35; 3rd = Scott Bagg, Delwyn Smith, Brian McMahon, Peter Beatham = +34.
Meadwolands/
Farmstead Ladies
Golf League
4/3 - Farmstead. Format: Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Scores: Flight 1 LG Gail Fathergill 81; LN Denni Maynard 65; LP Billie Ellwanger 29. Flight 2: LG Marge Roach 91; LN Karen Hertling 68 (MOC); LP Chris Faust 30. Flight 3: LG Bev Farmarco 98; LN Linda Stewart 67; LP Christine Darvis 35. Birdies: Chris Faust #3; Billie Ellwanger #5 & #9; Donna Moetsch #12; Maureen Grant #14; Gail Fathergill #17; Phyllis Hurley #17. Chip-ins: Denni Maynard #4; Billie Ellwanger #5; Judy Zaenglein #9; Maurine Grant #14.
Meadowlands Men’s League
3/28 - Farmstead, Modified Stableford: First Place: Front Nine: Mike Fedak, Jack Frischmann, Mike Devereux, Paul Hourigan (+4) Back Nine and Overall: John Crowder, Don Bourdreau, Nick Dirisio, Eric Wagner (+12 1/2, +11 1/2) Second Place: Front Nine (Tie) David Coates, Joe Gadowski, Larry Sheeron, Gordon Much; Dan Green Harry Boggs, Dick Carter, Curtis Brenk (+1) Back Nine: Gary Hertiline, Keith Sames, Ed Sakal Rick Rickert (+1 1/2) Overall: Chris Gratto, Joe Farmarco, Daryl Steen, Dick Klesius, (+7 1/2) Third Place: Back Nine: Chris Gratto, Joe Farmarco, Daryl Steen, Dick Klesius (+7) Overall: Mike Fedak, Jack Frischmann, Mike Devereux, Paul Hourigan (+7). Flights: A Flight: John Crowder (+6 1/2) B Flight: Tony Mantini (+4) C Flight: Ed Sakal (+ 1/2) D Flight: Gordon Much (+11).
Myrtle Beach National Ladies 18 Hole League
3/30 - West Course Game Low Net. 1t Place JoAnn Lee 66, 2nd Place Heidi Cherry 71, 3rd Place Cathy Skurat 73, Low Putts, Maria Martin 36, Closest to the pin #4 JoAnn Lee, Chip-ins: #8 Heidi Cherry #9 Cathy Skurat, Birdies: #8 Heidi Cherry #13 Cathy Skurat.
Myrtlewood Senior Men's Golf Association
3/29 - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Pine Hills. Low Gross/Low Net. Low Gross - Paul Julian (77). 1st Low Net - Ray Bowers (65), 2nd - Dick Albert (66), 3rd - Gary Smith (67), 4th - Ron Mackey (68), 5th - John Neely (69), T-6th - John Kost & Ed Schoeafel (70), 7th - George Willis (71), T-8th - Bob Pahmeier, Jim Dean & Bob Ruggeri (72).
Ocean Ridge Ladies Golf Association
3/27 - Course: Lion’s Paw Game: “T” and “F” - 9 hole team score, two low nets are recorded for each hole beginning with the letter “T” or the letter “F” for the total team score. Winning team of Sharon Giblin, Rosemarie Savoia, Di Gruver, and Peggy Rowland. Birdie by Sharon Giblin, hole #8; Chip-in by Marueen Craik, #1. Sharon Goblin scored both the individual low gross (79) and low net (55).
3/29 - Course: Panther’s Run Game: Net Par Plus Bonus - Teams read a point for each player with a new par or better. If all players in the foursome achieve net pars or better a bonus point is added. Maximum points per hole = 5 Winning first place is the team of Kathy Wicke, Robin Allen, Di Gruver, and Carol Dunham with 55 points. Second place team with 52 points is Sue Kane, Linda Johnston, Juli Miller, and Mary Faulkner. Coming in with third place and 52 points on a match of cards is Rosemarie Savoia, Linda Johnston (BD), Marti Serentis, and Mary Kay Donahoe.
Ocean Ridge Men’s
3/27-3/29 - Scramble Tournament. 1. (107.2) Bill Bonnington, Julian Nevetsky, Roy Andersch, Ed Sandidge 2. (109.15) Joe Quaglia, Jim Miller, Russ Burdette, David Roth 3. (109.7) Fred Bank, Don Bridwell, Bill Bixler, Eric Dunham 4. (110.55) Bob Dugan, Ralph DiVito, Rick Wheaton, Richie Liggera 5. (112) Vince Barbera, Nelson Johnson, Mike Savoia, Chuck Maliszewski.
Okun Tour at True Blue Golf Club
4/2 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points. Scores: Michael Whipp, +7; DeAnna Davis-Okun, Steve Franzi, Doug Mosti, Marion Pacic, Dan Petry, +6; Herb Bleck, +4; Bob Okun, +3; Rolly Hall, +2; Phil Benincasa, Rocco Fedel, Even; Vince Ditchkus, John Morris, -1; Ernie Blankenship, Dan Hannon, -3; Dino Pappas, -4; Hank Buchanan, -6; Carl Meyer, -10; John Lindley, -11.
Palmetto Women’s Golf
3/24 - Burning Ridge. Low Gross, Low Net. Flight 1: Gross: Amy Hurst- 76, Net: Laurel Montano-70 (MC), Heidi Cherry- 70. Flight 2: Gross: Janet Ebert Green- 92, Net: Cookie Belarge-64, Dianne Bohler-65. Flight 3: Gross: Sue Creegan-97, Net: Lois Dalgliesh-67, Gae Riddleberger-69. Birdies: Bev Carter #2, Heidi Cherry #16, Amy Hurst #8. Chip Ins: Bernice Cavanagh #16, Amy Hurst #8, Laurel Montano #1. Congratulations to Amy Hurst for her 76.
Piperettes of Sandpiper Bay Golf and Country Club
3/28 - Sandpiper Bay golf and Country Club. Flighted Low Gross/Low Net. Scores: First Flight-Low Gross 1. Judy Nicoletti 81; 2. Shirley Brennan 93; 3. Bernice Morris 96. First flight-low net 1. Judy Hanna 69; T. 2 Bernice McRoberts and Jacquie Bridge 70. Second flight-low Gross 1. Debbie Smith 97; 2. Betty Swain 104. Second flight-low net 1. Ann Pollock 64; 2. Bette Casagranda 71. Chip-in Birdie Barb DeMore Piper #6. Birdies Shirley Brennan Piper #5; Elaine Reardon Piper #3. Chip-ins Elaine Reardon Bay #1; Michaela Richardson Piper #2.
Players Golf Association
3/30 - Crown Park- team stapleford Joe Fioravanti & blind +17, Dave Deakin & Paul Groves +9, Andy Pate & Bob Butkivicius +7. Most points Joe Fioravanti +12, Bob Butkevicius +6. CTP #4 Joe Fioravanti 8" 6", #8 Jack Haught 6" 3", #14 Bill Kasper 12'11", #18 Gary Cohen 6' 2".
Renegades of Carolina Shores
3/30 - Carolina Shores Golf Course: Game was throw out worst 3 holes and substitute par, less full handicap. Winners: Kathy Harniman 55, Violet Collins 56 and Cindy Baker 57 (MOC). Low Putts: Karen Hertling 26.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
4/3 - Burning Ridge. Blind Nine. Places: 1.Trudy Biden; 2.Diane Feeney; 3.Sally Hebert & Lin Buxton; 5.Robyn McCauley. Low Putts: Juanita Spoon 29; Pat Gartrell 31. Chip-Ins: Brenda Skeen #11. Birdies: Jane Caterina #6; Pat Paxson #6.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
3-27 - Stableford: 1- Bob Lind +13 2-Tie Dennis Milano, Rod Orem +6, 3-Ron Whitlock +5. Closest to the pin: #3 Rod Orem #15 Ron Whitlock.
3/29 - Team Play 1- Ray Canapini, George Pravata, Doug Schenk, Bert Yap; Closest to the pin : #6 Dave Livingstone #15 Bert Yap.
Sea Trail Men
3/27-3/28 - Sea Trail Resort Byrd and Maples courses, two-round, member-member tournament, better net ball. A flight: Mike Luff/Bill Jones, 124; Phil Brown/Steve Page, 125; Tony Novalis/Wayne McKee, 125. B flight: Lou DeVita/Jim Foley, 120; Jack Phillabaum/John Edmonds, 122; Cliff Dahlen/Steve Wilson, 123. C flight: Bob Craig/Mike Hargreaves, 120; Bill McNeil/Jim Tennant, 121; Gene Scheck/Mike Pozdol, 122. D flight: Gary Fagan/Bill Bradley, 119; Dave Foulds/Bob Forrester, 122; Vince Brown/John Johnsen, 125.
South Strand Veterans/Elks
3/29 - Whispering Pines. Individual low net by flight. Flight A: 1&2. Jim Cooksey and Larry Anderson, 67; 3&4. Fraser O’Neil and Warren Bassett, 69; 5. Don Mims, 71. Flight B: 1. Fred Scott, 64; 2&3. Bob Alexander and Charlie Curto, 68; 4. Ron Comperchio, 69; 5. Jim Beecher, 71. Flight C: 1&2. Elliott Chaffee and Chuck Rist, 67; 3. OJ Gray, 69; 4. Ray Bail, 71; 5. Joe Vance, 72. Flight D: 1. Mike Horgan, 58; 2. Joe Brunner, 68; 3&4. Ernie Rose and Jerry Lucido, 69; 5. David DeSorcy and Leo Rockwood, 70. CTP: David DeSorcy, #2,Gary Wycker, #6, 9’10”; Bob Johnson, #11, 6’5”; Lee Steinberg, #17, 5’5”.
Surf Club Eagles
3/28 - 4 bb Stableford: 1st; Scribe Doino, Mayor Bard, Mary Harelson, London Bridges, 2nd, Steve Busic, Bob Arrington, Peanut Cup Reese, Dave Kastelic, 3rd, Frosty Frost, Rain Spainhour, Coach Simmons, Doc Baroody; 1st, Steve Busic, Bob Arrington, Peanut cup Reese, Dave Kastelic, 2nd, Scribe Doino, Mayor Bard, Mary Harelson, London Bridges, 3rd, Frosty Frost , Rain Spainhour, Coach Simmons, Doc Baroody; Low Gross:Paul Willoughby 77, Mary Harelson 77, Bob Jack 79, Dave Kastelic, 79, John Reese 79.
3/30 - 2bb net of 4: 1st, JA Martin, Cotton Kunda, Buck Novak, Homer Simpson, 2nd. Frosty Frost, Third Degree Burns, Critters Crittenden, Harry Potter, 1st, Scribe Doino, Rain Spainhour, Mary Harelson, Spanky Brownstein, 1st, Pro Campbell, Mayor Bard, Slim Coleman , Drew Lawson; Low Gross;Steve Frost 79, Larry Bard 79, Bill Campbell 79, Paul Willoughby 76, JA Martin 75
3/31 - 2 bb of 4 net: 1st, Frosty Frost, Scribe Doino, Soupy Hawes, Commish Westerman, 2nd, Bull Jack, Tech Goodall, Cotton Kunda, Mary Harrelson; Low Gross: Steve Frost 79, Rich Doino 79, Bob Jack 77.
Timberlake Men
4/3 - Legends Heathland. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Joe Orlowski +8, 2. Mike Stalvey +6, 3. Jim Bates +2, 4. Fran Dzwilewski even. B Flight: 1. Lenny Budd +5, 2. Joe Rogers +4, 3. Sam Lozier +3, 4. Keith Broadbelt +1. C Flight: 1. Jay Hoffman +7, 2. Clayton Arnott +4, 3. Jim Kneece +3, 4. Joe Buczek +1, 5. John McGlone even. CTP #3 Joe Rogers, #8 Joe Rogers, #12 Mike Stalvey, #17 Jim Bates.
Tradition Gold Tees
3/29 - Texas Scramble with three drives maximum, Play own ball on Par 3’s, Individual Closest to the Pin on Par 3’s: Winners Front Side: 1st. Place- Tony DeFlumeri /Bill Jacobs/Ed Wercynski/Martin Robic(-11); 2nd. Place-Tom Strasser /Marion Culpepper/Keith Hoyle/Steve Boggess (-8); Winners Back Side: 1st. Place-Ed Sheldon/Jim Sparato/Glen Campbell/Chuck Olnhausen (-12); 2nd. Place- Al Carline/Larry Barksdale/Jim Conway/Jim Davis (-6).
Tradition Ladies League
3/30 - Predict your net. Players with the closest prediction ,winning 1st place; Joanne Stewart (68) and Martha Gorton (74), 2nd place predictions Joan Sheldon(70) and Janet Ransom (73) and 3rd place prediction Maureen Lempert (68). Chip ins were made by Donna Culver hole # 2, Maureen Lempert hole # 10, Bev Keyes hole # 16, and Martha Gorton hole # 4. Donna Culver had a birdie #2, Joan Sheldon on # 12 and Cindy Greenwald on # 4.
True Lies
4/1 - The Valley at Eastport: Format 2 nets; 1st, Ed Bier, Rich Scheiber and Ron Gagner, 119; 2nd Dennis Sullivan, Rick Joy and Vinnie Stich, 125. Closest to pin; #7, Ron Gagner, 12 ft., # 13, Rich Scheiber, 4 ft.
Wachesaw East Members Golf
3/30 - Claudes Clubbers @ Wachesaw East G.C. Best 2 Nets on Front 9,Back 9, Overall 18 1. Ferrigno,Stuart,DeCaprio Front -8 2. Talaska, Sorrentino, Bachand -2 1. Ferrigno, Stuart,Decaprio -9 2. Talaska, Sorrentino, Bachand -1 1. Ferrigno, Stuart, DeCaprio -17 2. Talaska, Sorrentino, Bachand -3.CTPS: Holes 4,12 Team Talaska Holes 8,15 Team Ferrigno.
Wachesaw Plantation Club 18 Hole Lady Golfers
3/30 - Wachesaw Plantation Club. Waltz 1,2,3. Scores: 1. Marcy Briggs, Mandy Christian, Liza McKenzie, Mal Mosher; 2. Sophia Hansen, Carole Cole, Patty Kolencik, Carol Sacco. Birdies: Judy Shadman #15, Sophia Hansen #9, Gayle Hall #3; Chip-Ins: Barbara Collins #10, Sophia Hansen #9.
Whispering Pines Men
3/29 - Whispering Pines. Modified Stableford. A Flight: 1. Jake Grimm +7, 2. John Wilson +5, 3. Neil Christian +5, 4. Gary Crowder -1. B Flight: 1. Phil Russ +8, 2. Ron Campus +7, 3. Tom Corneau +6, 4. Leroy Broach +5, 5. Frank Maag -2. C Flight: 1. Charles Evans +10, 2. Jerry Onderko +9, 3. Larry Young +6, 4. Steve Witt +2. CTP #2 Phil Russ, #6 Tom Corneau, #11 Jim Edwards, #17 Jerry Onderko.
Highlights
Bowling
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
290 to 299 GAMES
Brandon Bell and Tony Todd: Bell fell one pin short of perfection when he bowled a 299 game and Todd, after sparing in the first frame, bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
LADIES 700 SERIES
Teresa Holmes 714
280 GAMES
Tom Schwind 289, Chris Richards 280
11 STRIKE GAMES
Ryan Gasque 279, Dave Ferdetta 279
10 STRIKE GAMES
Jamie Holliday 278, Lou Tourloukis 277, Doug Williams 276, Mike Snyder 273
From the scoresheets: In the Brighton Construction League, Chris Richards was 182 pins over average with a 794 series and Louise Smith was 136 pins over with a 526 series. Charlie Adams, bowling in the Wednesday Fun League, was 125 pins over average with a 584 series. In the Nothing But Fun League, Harry Watton was 122 pins over average with a 632 series. Cecile Britt was 120 pins above average with a 480 series in the Myrtle Trace League.
Golf
Hole in one
Joe Saccal: Saccal scored a hole in one on March 24 on the 158-yard 12th hole at Tidewater Plantation using a 6-iron.
Nancy Bradshaw: Bradshaw scored a hole in one on March 24 on the 119-yard, par-3 second hole at Burning Ridge Golf Club.
Eagle
Jim Olin: Olin scored an eagle on March 30 on the 485-yard, par-5 seventh hole at River Hills using a driver, 4-iron and pitching wedge.
Ray Chef Handy: Handy scored an eagle on March 30 on the 458-yard, par-5 first hole at Surf Club using an Epic driver (twice) and TaylorMade Ghost putter.
Calendar
Bowling
April 23: Battle at the Beach at Myrtle Beach Bowl. Sign in at Noon – Bowl at 1:00 pm. For info, call 843-236-1020.
Golf
April 8: Brierwood Masters Combo, Brierwood Golf Club in Shallotte, N.C., 9 a.m. shotgun start, two-person team format. Score is the best total net team score plus the Sunday score of two golfers in the Masters drawn randomly. Entry fee of $32 for course members and $34 for others includes a pasta lunch buffet and prizes. Entry deadline is 10 a.m. April 6. Call the clubhouse at 910-754-4660 or email joey@brierwoodgc.com.
April 29: North Strand Housing Shelter fourth annual tournament, Crown Park Golf Club, four-person captain’s choice format. Entry fee of $75 includes breakfast, lunch, prizes, a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift certificate, door prizes, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The tournament benefits the homeless of Horry County. Contact Jo Harvey at 571-643-9533.
May 10: Veterans Committee 3rd Annual Golf Tournament. Byrd Course at Sea Trail. Captain’s choice format. 7 a.m. registration with 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $100 per golfer includes golf and cart, lunch and gifts. Lunch with a cash bar at 2 p.m.
May 13: Annual Beachcomber Shootout, River Oaks Golf Plantation, Registration begins at 7 a.m. and play begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team and includes greens fee, cart, additional round of golf, refreshments and food. Prizes for winning teams, longest drive and closest to the pin will be rewarded as well as door prizes. Contact Greg Bullock (843-446-5811), Rusty Watson (843-685-5540 , Cameron Batten (843-449.5491) or Greg Barsnica (910.813.5641 or for further information.
May. 20: Myrtle Beach Cares second annual Folds of Honor Tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-person team captain’s choice format. On Armed Forces Day, entry fee of $70 per player in March and $80 per player in April includes food and prizes. Hole-in-one prizes include trip for two to the Masters Tournament and $8,513 in cash. Entry deadline is May 15. Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of military service members killed or disabled while serving. Contact Gil Dudrow at 843-333-3445 or 1gillyd@msn.com.
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
Tennis
May 5-7: Registration for the Field Insurance Spring Classic Tennis Tournament. Tournament includes T-shirts, food, beer and more. Register at http://tinyurl.com/kokl9ls, using tournament ID (700046417). Registration closes April 30.
