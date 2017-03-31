Myrtle Beach Pelicans

March 31, 2017 9:10 PM

High school roundup: Daves’ grand slam leads St. James softball to win

From staff reports

Softball

(At) St. James 7, North Myrtle Beach 2: Kenly Daves hit a grand slam in teh fifth to lead the Sharks past the Chiefs.

NMB

002

000

0

2

9

1

St. James

000

043

0

7

10

0

WP: Spiva. LP: Doolittle. StJ: Gollie 1-3, HR, Ayala 2-3, Daves 2-4, Grand slam, Schult 2-3. NMB: E Ballard 2-3, Crimminger 3-4. Record: St. James 5-0 Region VII-4A, North Myrtle Beach 5-5 (2-3).

(At) Aynor 2, Dillon 1: fKatie Gunter led off the bottom of the seventh with a home to lead the Blue Jackets past the Wildcats.

Dillon

000

100

0

1

6

2

Aynor

000

001

1

2

6

0

WP: Brooke Elliott (4-0). LP: Tori Grimsley. Top hitters: Dillon: T. Blackmon 2-3, RBI; Grimsley 2-3. Aynor: Taylor Charlton 2-3, RBI; Katie Gunter 2-3, HR, RBI; Hannah Page 1-3; Alicia Tracy 1-3. Records: Aynor 7-1 (6-0 Region VI-3A).

