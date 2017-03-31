High school roundup: Daves’ grand slam leads St. James softball to win

Softball
(At) St. James 7, North Myrtle Beach 2: Kenly Daves hit a grand slam in teh fifth to lead the Sharks past the Chiefs.
NMB
002
000
0
—
2
9
1
St. James
000
043
0
—
7
10
0
WP: Spiva. LP: Doolittle. StJ: Gollie 1-3, HR, Ayala 2-3, Daves 2-4, Grand slam, Schult 2-3. NMB: E Ballard 2-3, Crimminger 3-4. Record: St. James 5-0 Region VII-4A, North Myrtle Beach 5-5 (2-3).
(At) Aynor 2, Dillon 1: fKatie Gunter led off the bottom of the seventh with a home to lead the Blue Jackets past the Wildcats.
Dillon
000
100
0
—
1
6
2
Aynor
000
001
1
—
2
6
0
WP: Brooke Elliott (4-0). LP: Tori Grimsley. Top hitters: Dillon: T. Blackmon 2-3, RBI; Grimsley 2-3. Aynor: Taylor Charlton 2-3, RBI; Katie Gunter 2-3, HR, RBI; Hannah Page 1-3; Alicia Tracy 1-3. Records: Aynor 7-1 (6-0 Region VI-3A).
Comments