League rivals Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Winston-Salem Dash go tit for tat on Twitter

Chicago’s barely big enough for its two baseball clubs, the Cubs and White Sox.
Apparently the same goes for Twitter in regard to their minor league affiliates, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Winston-Salem Dash, respectively.
The Carolina League foes took their shots at each other via social media on Tuesday.
Winston-Salem issued the first blow, packaging a link to its season preview of the Pelicans with somewhat of a backhanded compliment.
“Our season preview continues with @Pelicansbaseball, who are still 7 Mills Cup titles away from us all-time,” said the Dash’s official Twitter account.
Our season preview continues with @Pelicanbaseball, who are still 7 Mills Cup titles away from us all-time: https://t.co/SjculFzcSh— Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) March 28, 2017
Winners of the past two Mills Cups, the Myrtle Beach club’s social media team quickly offered a witty response of its own.
“Yes, but we average a title every 4.5 years, and you average one every 6.5. So we will catch up in about 2121. #MathEmoji”
.@WSDashBaseball Yes, but we average a title every 4.5 years, and you average one every 6.5. So we will catch up in about 2121 #MathEmoji— MyrtleBeachPelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) March 28, 2017
The two clubs would go blow for blow a few more rounds, the Dash taking some of the luster off Myrtle Beach’s 1999 league co-championship shared with Wilmington. They also accused the Pelicans of thievery in regard to preseason previews of fellow Carolina League teams.
.@Pelicanbaseball Fitting you would use .5 in your argument - unlike you guys, we don't have to round up "co-championships" #Play1999Game5— Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) March 28, 2017
“Normally, winning teams are copied,” said the Dash via their Twitter account. “Instead you copy our season preview idea. “Carolina Clubs” — real original. #greatvalue”
To which Myrtle Beach retorted: “Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Too bad you can’t imitate our play on the field. #SubjectChange”
.@WSDashBaseball Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery... Too bad you can't imitate our play on the field. #SubjectChange— MyrtleBeachPelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) March 28, 2017
With matters unable to be settled via social media, the Carolina League foes did find a middle ground, choosing to engage in a friendly wager.
“The team with a better overall record takes over the loser’s Twitter for 7 days (to represent our Mills Cup lead on you)?,” the Dash said via Twitter.
Myrtle Beach had other ideas.
“Let’s up the stakes,” the Pelicans responded. “How about the loser’s broadcaster goes downtown and tells random people how good the winner’s team is?”
Though not necessarily the answer it desired, the Dash agreed to the bet.
“Seems like you are dumbing down the stakes … not so cocky now, are you?,” Winston-Salem said. “Bring it on, Birds.”
@Pelicanbaseball Seems like you are dumbing down the stakes...not so cocky now, are you?— Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) March 28, 2017
Bring it on, Birds... pic.twitter.com/xBOLqwN84f
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments