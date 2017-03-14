Myrtle Beach Pelicans expand local television coverage for 2017

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on Tuesday that all of their home games will be televised by WWMB this season.
For basic cable channels, WWMB is channel 8 for Time Warner and 16 for HTC.
The following are all WWMB channels for respective providers: 21.1; 16 (HTC); 816 (HTC); 1212 (Time Warner Cable); 1213 (Time Warner Cable Surfside); 8 (Time Warner Cable); 21 (DirecTV Local & DishNet Local); 7842 (Dish Network).
The first of 20 telecasts is set for 7 p.m. April 15, when the Pelicans host the Lynchburg Hillcats in a rematch of the 2016 Mills Cup Championship Series.
“We are excited to partner with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans again this year to bring the excitement of live Pelicans baseball to the community,” said WWMB CW21 general manager Billy Huggins in a press release. “This year’s expanded schedule is an example of our commitment to supporting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and local sports on WWMB CW21. WWMB CW 21 is home to live coverage of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, ACC Basketball, ACC Football, the South Carolina High School Basketball Championships, the South Carolina High School Football Championships and, this fall, Thursday Night Lights high school football game of the week.”
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
