2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house Pause

0:23 Scenes from the Juniper Bay Baptist Church Wildlife Expo (2)

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

1:22 Gators bellowing makes water dance at Green Pond wildlife preserve

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach