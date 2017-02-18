CCU baseball team receives rings, other honors

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore embraces Bobby Holmes and stuffed rally monkey Rafiki during Saturday’s ceremony at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina University's G.K. Young walks the field to get his ring for being part of the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Andrew Beckwith can't contain himself and rushes to the field to hug ESPN's Kaylee Hartung as she is introduced as the surprise speaker in the ring ceremony on Saturday.
The teams jumps to their feet and scream as ESPN's Kaylee Hartung is introduced as the surprise speaker in the ring ceremony at Coastal Carolina University as players receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Mike Morrison weeps as he and coach Gary Gilmore embrace as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University players get their 2016 NCAA championship rings on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's G.K. Young and Anthony Marks embrace as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore embraces pitcher Alex Cunningham as they receive their NCAA championship rings.
Coastal Carolina University players get their 2016 NCAA championship rings on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University players get their 2016 NCAA championship rings on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore waves to the crowd as the team, coaches and staff receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore puts his cap on backwards as he embraces ESPN's Kaylee Hartung in the ring ceremony at Coastal as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore puts his cap on backwards as he embraces ESPN's Kaylee Hartung in the ring ceremony at Coastal as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.Kaylee Hartung
Coastal Carolina University's Anthony Marks rushes to hug a weeping Mike Morrison as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017. Morrison said his father is ill and could not attend the ring ceremony.
Coastal Carolina University players get their 2016 NCAA championship rings on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
The band plays during the ring ceremony at Coastal Carolina University as players receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore embraces Josh Crump at Coastal as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Bobby Holmes carries Rafiki at Coastal as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University players get their 2016 NCAA championship rings on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore embraces Anthony Marks as they receive rings for being the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University takes on Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's G.K. Young shows off his 2016 NCAA championship ring on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's coach Gary Gilmore talks to the press as G.K. Young admires his ring or being part of the 2016 NCAA champions on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
A ball is signed by the Coastal Carolina University 2016 NCAA championship team on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Billy Cooke (left) and Cory Wood scramble for a ball in the game with Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Kevin Woodall Jr. catches the ball as Western Carolina University's Matthew Koehler dives into first base on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Jason Bilous pitches in the game with Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Billy Cooke gets ready for the game with Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
Coastal Carolina University's Jason Bilous pitches in the game with Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
The field at Coastal Carolina University is prepped for the game with Western Carolina University on Saturday, Feb, 18, 2017.
