CCU women’s momentum halted in road loss to Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina was unable to weather the storm Thursday, ultimately falling to Georgia Southern 78-70 in a wire-to-wire game at Hanner Fieldhouse.
The Chanticleers entered the contest on a two-game Sun Belt Conference win streak, but fell to 7-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play. The Eagles, meanwhile, moved to 6-11 and 2-4 inside the conference.
After taking a 39-30 halftime lead, Georgia Southern went on a 9-2 run to take a 17-point advantage – the largest of the contest. The Chants would chip away and heated up at the 3-point line and charity stripe, but Coastal Carolina would only get as close as seven points before the Eagles pulled away.
CCU set a season-high in both 3-pointers made and 3-point attempts with 12 and 29, respectively. The previous mark was five makes from beyond the arc.
Kennedy Archer drilled a team-high five 3-pointers en route to 19 points, while Ced Gibson (17 points, five assists, four rebounds), Jas Adams (14 points, four rebounds) and Rachael Gregory (12 points, 10 rebounds) all finished in double-figures to pace the Chants.
Georgia Southern had two finish with 20 or more points as Angel McGowan scored 21 to lead the way, while Patrice Butler put up 20 points and grabbed nine boards. Nakol Franks poured in 15 points, and Alexis Foulks added nine for the Eagles.
Coastal Carolina will finish up a road trip to the ‘Peach State’ with a Saturday contest at Georgia State and hope to come away with a win before hosting UT Arlington and Texas State inside the HTC Center.
