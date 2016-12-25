Myrtle Beach area daily television listings (Dec. 26, 2016)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — St. Petersburg Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi St., at St. Petersburg, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl, Maryland vs. Boston College, at Detroit
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Independence Bowl, NC State vs. Vanderbilt, at Shreveport, La.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
SPSO — Charlotte at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
NBA — Indiana at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Denver at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Dallas
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Crystal Palace at Watford
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Bournemouth at Chelsea
NBCSN — Premier League, Sunderland at Manchester United
12:15 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City at Hull City
