December 25, 2016 4:37 PM

Myrtle Beach area daily television listings (Dec. 26, 2016)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — St. Petersburg Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi St., at St. Petersburg, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Quick Lane Bowl, Maryland vs. Boston College, at Detroit

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Independence Bowl, NC State vs. Vanderbilt, at Shreveport, La.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

SPSO — Charlotte at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

NBA — Indiana at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Denver at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Dallas

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Crystal Palace at Watford

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Bournemouth at Chelsea

NBCSN — Premier League, Sunderland at Manchester United

12:15 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City at Hull City

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

