Myrtle Beach Pelicans keep rolling in playoff opener

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ joy ride continued unabated into the Carolina League playoffs Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans rode a tremendous wave of success to close out the regular season and win a second half division championship, and that wave crashed into the postseason with an 8-1 win over the Salem Red Sox in the first game of the best-of-three Southern Division Championship Series.
The Pelicans have won 13 of their past 15 games and a more impressive 34 of their last 43, and won the second half with a 46-23 record, the best record in any half in the Carolina League since Kinston’s first half in 2006.
“When guys are rolling and everybody’s rolling, it’s way more fun winning,” said Pelicans third baseman David Bote, the Chicago Cubs organization Player of the Month for August who was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI on Wednesday. “So you come to the ballpark with the attitude of winning.”
The series now moves to Salem for the final one or two games, with the winner advancing to the Mills Cup Championship Series.
“Getting hot at the right time is a key in playoff baseball,” Bote said. “One hundred and forty games can put a wear on your body and your mind, and coming into the playoffs it adds a little extra adrenalin for you, so it keeps you going.”
The division series pits two of the Carolina League’s three goliaths as Myrtle Beach was 82-57 and Salem was a league-best 87-52 in the regular season.
The opening game also featured a pair of the league’s aces on the mound. Myrtle Beach’s Trevor Clifton led the league in earned-run average among qualified pitchers by nearly three-quarters of a run at 2.72, and Salem’s Michael Kopech hits 100 mph on the radar gun and had a 2.25 earned-run average in 11 league starts.
But neither Kopech nor the Red Sox could slow Myrtle Beach’s momentum. “Clifton set the tone of the game, shutting them down like he did, and we beat a really good pitcher tonight, too,” Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey said.
Clifton continued his dominance for the Pelicans, allowing just one run on five hits and a walk in six innings while striking out six with a mixture of power and finesse.
“Stats don’t matter right now, so I’m just going to go out there and try to get the win in any possible way,” Clifton said. “I pitched my [butt] off. I felt good and my command was there towards the end. I was getting everything over for a strike tonight so I felt good about it.”
Clifton has become nearly unhittable in the latter stages of the season. The 21-year-old was the Chicago Cubs’ minor-league pitcher of the month in August, and in his last six starts he has a 0.96 ERA with no earned runs allowed in four outings, took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in an outing.
In support of Clifton, Pelicans leadoff hitter Charcer Burks took one for the team on Kopech’s game-opening pitch, earning first base on a 100 mph fastball off his elbow.
He stole his 24th base of the season with one out and took third on an errant throw, then scored on a single by Bote, who fisted a 100-mph inside fastball into left field.
Yasiel Balaguert singled up the middle and Bryant Flete walked to load the bases. But Kopech struck out Ian Rice looking and Jeffrey Baez swinging on a 99-mph fastball to escape further damage.
The hard-throwing Texan, who has averaged 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the Carolina League, hit 100.4 mph on the radar gun in both the first and second innings for the fastest pitches recorded in Pelicans Ballpark this season.
But the wildness that plagued him in his previous start, when he walked the first five batters, resurfaced Wednesday in the third inning and he wouldn’t survive it.
Donnie Dewees walked to start the inning and Bote came through again with an RBI single up the middle after Dewees took second on a wild pitch. Two more wild pitches advanced Bote to third with one out, and Flete lined a single over a drawn-in infield to plate Bote.
Rice was hit by a pitch that glanced off his helmet and Baez knocked in Flete with a single to chase Kopech after 72 pitches in just 2 1/3 innings.
“After he started showing that he was a little wild we were taking more pitches, obviously, and it kind of snowballed up on his pitch count,” Bailey said. “But at the same time we had to hit enough balls to take advantage of it and our hitters were able to do that.”
Andrew Ely greeted reliever Anyelo Leclerc with an RBI double, Erick Castillo was hit by a pitch, and both Burks and Dewees singled home runs before Leclerc got the next two batters to leave the bases loaded and end a 50-pitch inning.
“You’re hoping to get one or two more in the third, and the next thing you know it kept going and going,” Bailey said. “We went station to station with a lot of good at-bats. We grinded out at-bats.”
Jeffrey Baez added a wind-aided home run in the fourth to give the Pelicans an 8-0 lead.
Clifton’s lone run surrendered came in the sixth on a walk, advancement to second with defensive indifference and single off the glove of Balaguert at first base. Tommy Nance and Scott Effross combined to pitch three scoreless innings to close out the win.
Pelicans starters have allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of their last 11 starts.
“I thought it was big, after we had scored in the big inning there to go up like we did, Clifton went out and went 1-2-3 real quick, and that really set in the momentum,” Bailey said. “That game was a lot easier than [Thursday] is going to be or any other game in this series, but it’s a compliment to our starting pitcher and the bullpen and the at-bats our hitters put in.”
The Pelicans send Preston Morrison (3-0, 1.77) to the mound Thursday against Trey Ball (8-6, 3.84) with a chance to advance to the championship series.
