The Myrtle Beach Pelicans played the Salem Red Sox Wednesday

Pelicans' Andrew Ely starts a double play getting the Salem Red Sox' Jose Sermo out at second in the playoff game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Charcer Burks slides in at second base and takes third after the Salem Red Sox' Deiner Lopez misses the ball in the playoff game in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Trevor Clifton pitches in the playoff game with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
The Pelicans take on the Salem Red Sox in the playoff game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Deuce brings out the balls for the umpire as the Pelicans take on the Salem Red Sox in the playoff game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Donnie Dewees is welcomed after scoring in the playoff game with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Bryant Flete is ready for a hit in the playoff game with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Charcer Burks slides in at second base and takes third after the Salem Red Sox' Deiner Lopez misses the ball in the playoff game in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Charcer Burks slides in at third base in the playoff game with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Jeffrey Baez swings and misses in the playoff game with the Salem Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Pelicans' Andrew Ely starts a double play getting the Salem Red Sox' Jose Sermo out at second in the playoff game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com