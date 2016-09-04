Myrtle Beach Pelicans

September 4, 2016 9:39 PM

Balaguert, Myrtle Beach Pelicans slug way past Potomac Nationals

From staff reports

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 11, (at) Potomac Nationals 4

Turning point

After back-to-back doubles by Donnie Dewees and David Bote, Yasiel Balaguert hit a two-run home run to highlight a six-run first inning by Myrtle Beach.

The man

Balaguert, who went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs

Decision takers

W–James Pugliese (7-5). L–Austen Williams (4-6).

By the numbers

2/3

Amount of innings Williams lasted

11

RBIs by the Pelicans

14

Hits by the Pelicans

Keeping records

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 82-56 (46-22 second half), Potomac Nationals 72-65 (38-31)

Next up

Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals

When: 1:05 p.m. Monday

Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App

Related content

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash

View more video

Sports Videos