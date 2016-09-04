Balaguert, Myrtle Beach Pelicans slug way past Potomac Nationals

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 11, (at) Potomac Nationals 4
Turning point
After back-to-back doubles by Donnie Dewees and David Bote, Yasiel Balaguert hit a two-run home run to highlight a six-run first inning by Myrtle Beach.
The man
Balaguert, who went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs
Decision takers
W–James Pugliese (7-5). L–Austen Williams (4-6).
By the numbers
2/3
Amount of innings Williams lasted
11
RBIs by the Pelicans
14
Hits by the Pelicans
Keeping records
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 82-56 (46-22 second half), Potomac Nationals 72-65 (38-31)
Next up
Who: Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals
When: 1:05 p.m. Monday
Radio: MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast or TuneIn Radio App
