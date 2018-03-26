Are you an Atlanta Braves fanatic? If so, here's something unprecedented for you

Who's ready for some Atlanta Braves baseball?
The wait will soon be over and the fanatics out there will have plenty on their plate for opening day.
Fox Sports Southeast (channel 45, 319 for digital for Spectrum customers) announced that it will air an unprecedented 11-hour Braves marathon - highlighted by their season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies - on Thursday.
Coverage begins at 1 p.m. and runs through midnight, with the 4 p.m. game as the centerpiece.
A team of 10 broadcasters, including former All-Stars Paul Byrd, Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan, will narrate the coverage.
Following is the schedule of broadcasts:
- 1 p.m. - Atlanta Braves Spring Training All-Access
- 1:30 p.m. - Chopcast LIVE: Opening Day
- 2 p.m. - Braves LIVE Pregame Show
- 4 p.m. - Philadelphia at Atlanta
- 7 p.m. - Braves LIVE Postgame Show
- 7:30 p.m. - Chopcast LIVE: Opening Day (replay)
- 8 p.m. - Philadelphia at Atlanta (replay)
- 11 p.m. - Braves Hall of Fame: Class of 2018
Fox Sports South (channel 52, 318 digital for Spectrum customers) and Fox Sports Southeast will broadcast 158 Braves games this season.
