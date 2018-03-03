Marathon participation continues trend of recent years

The 21st Myrtle Beach Marathon featured more than 4,450 registered runners combined in the four races Saturday: marathon, half marathon, relay and 5-kilometer, which was moved from Friday of race week to Saturday for the first time.
The breakdown, according officials with Capstone Event Group, which operates the race, was 1,263 registrants in the full marathon, 2,224 in the half, 332 in the four-person teams relay and 635 in the 5K. An additional 240 took part in Friday’s Grande Dunes Family Fun Run at the Grande Dunes marina.
Participation numbers have been decreasing since the race featured a near-record high of approximately 7,000 Saturday runners in 2014. But race director Harrison Schenck believes will stabilize and could begin increasing again.
“It has kind of leveled off,” Schenck said. “The numbers were so high industry-wide five years ago, it accelerated way past what might have been sustainable. The good events are separating themselves so we expect it to be the same or get larger [in the coming years].”
Comments