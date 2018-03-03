Easley man turns mid-life crisis into first victory at Myrtle Beach Marathon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016 Pause 17:18 Check out the updated Myrtle Beach Marathon route for 2016 4:44 Myrtle Beach Marathon course 0:41 Man proposes after 2018 Myrtle Beach Marathon 1:30 Thousands run the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on chilly, windy day 1:12 2018 Myrtle Beach Marathon win a first for Eddie Posey 0:46 Family Fun Run kicks off 2018 Myrtle Beach Marathon 5:24 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 1:08 Murder suspect denied bond 0:46 Homeless speak about how they are treated in Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Posey competed in his first-ever marathon in Myrtle Beach back in 2014, finishing with a time of 3 hours, 7 minutes and 29 seconds. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Posey competed in his first-ever marathon in Myrtle Beach back in 2014, finishing with a time of 3 hours, 7 minutes and 29 seconds. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com