March 4, 2017 10:21 PM

They were planning to run anyway. So why not dress up as Nintendo characters?

By Alan Blondin

A trio from New Jersey views the Myrtle Beach Marathon as an opportunity to don costumes and entertain their fellow runners, as well as themselves.

Rich Post, wife Diana and brother Mike Kostial wore full-length costumes of Mario Brothers characters Mario, Princess Peach and Luigi, respectively, and ran the race together.

The trio ran as mimes last year.

They don’t know what their costumes will be until they arrive in Myrtle Beach and go shopping at the Imaginations Creative Costumes store. “We usually go to the store and find our inspiration there. We walk around and start brainstorming,” said Kostial of Somerville, N.J.

“I found out [Friday] night I was going to be a princess,” Diana Post said. “We’ll have to see what happens next year.”

They run several events each year but dress up only for Myrtle Beach. “We just want to have fun. It’s the first race of the year for us,” Rich Post said.

Time isn’t a concern in Myrtle Beach, as the trio’s run is interrupted by other runners asking for pictures along the course. “We take so many selfies with people. We just make everyone smile,” Diana Post said. “And we stop at every mile marker and take a picture.”

Myrtle Beach Marathon

