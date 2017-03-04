He’s had all kinds of heart problems. His marathon shirt challenged others who haven’t.

Don Halke’s shirt lays out the health issues and medical procedures he’s had since 2009. Halke has run in 111 marathons and ran in the Myrtle Beach half marathon on Saturday.
Melvin Coleman, a 47-year-old former Marine from Greenville, N.C., carries the flag during the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday, March 4, 2017. This was Coleman's first race since having brain surgery in July. Six-Thousand runners braved near freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand to complete this year's event, the first hosted by Capstone Event Group of N.C.
Phyllis Tomkin of Knoxville, Tn, wrapped in a warming blanket, prepares for her first Myrtle Beach Marathon on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Six-Thousand runners braved near freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand to complete this year's event, the first hosted by Capstone Event Group of N.C.
The 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon was run on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Six-Thousand runners braved near freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand to complete this year's event, the first hosted by Capstone Event Group of N.C.
Raef Guirges holds up the flag during the National Anthem during the start of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon that was run on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Six-Thousand runners braved near freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand to complete this year's event, the first hosted by Capstone Event Group of N.C.
Runners make their way through The Market Common during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Not everything makes it to the finish line at the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
The leaders make there way down Kings Hwy during The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way through The Market Common during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make the turn at The market Common during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
A large pack fills the streets during the The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
The crowd looks for familiar faces during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
The runners thin as they travel down Kings during The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
A large pack fills the streets during the The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners pass the Swampfox during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Nick Yancey boosts the runners moral with a sign during The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way downocean Blvd during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way through The Market Common during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Runners make their way through The Market Common during the 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
Signs of all kinds grret runners at The 20th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated half-marathon and relay races.
