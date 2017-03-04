Myrtle Beach Marathon champions benefit from babies, friendly foes, perseverance and record chasing

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon Pause

1:17 2017 Myrtle Beach Family Fun Run at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes

0:23 Scenes from the Juniper Bay Baptist Church Wildlife Expo (2)

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:00 Dads and daughters hit the dance floor at annual event

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip