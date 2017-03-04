Myrtle Beach Marathon

Patriotic spirit of the Myrtle Beach Marathon returns following brain surgery

The patriotic spirit of the Myrtle Beach Marathon returned Saturday in the midst of the approximate 5,000 runners in the marathon, half marathon and relay races.

Melvin Coleman of Greenville, N.C., has become recognizable in his 10 appearances in the 20-year event for the 3x5-foot American flag that accompanies him. He runs the flagpole down his back and holds it in place with gauze and tape, allowing the flag to flap overhead.

Coleman had a lot to overcome in order to display his proud spirit Saturday, when he ran his 77th overall marathon, though first since having brain surgery in July.

For about six years, Coleman, 47, had been suffering from trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that causes severe pain and is caused by contact between an artery or vein and the trigeminal nerve at the base of the brain. It caused him to miss last year’s Myrtle Beach race and many others.

The surgery separated and tied the blood vessels and nerve apart, leaving Coleman with a loss of hearing in his left ear and numbness on the left side of his face that may alleviate over time.

Coleman chose Myrtle Beach for his return to running because of the inspirational support he has consistently received from fellow runners and spectators along the race route. A few spectators hopped onto the course to give him a hug Saturday.

“That’s when you know they appreciate it,” said Coleman, a four-year Marine from 1988-92 who recently retired from his full-time job after 20 years as a lineman at Pitt-Greenville airport. “I knew coming back I would need some kind support to get myself through this one, and I’ve been out here so many times and gotten so much support from people, this one was the obvious choice. No matter how my day goes, they’re going to support me regardless.”

Coleman said the weight of the flag doesn’t bother him and wind is his greatest antagonist. “It doesn’t slow the time down, it’s just a little awkward because wherever the wind is going that’s where the flag is going,” he said.

On four previous occasions in Myrtle Beach, Coleman has cut his run short and completed just the half marathon. But he set out to run the full marathon Saturday and finished in about five hours and 20 minutes.

“When I got to Mile 11 it was freezing with the wind blowing off the beach and between the buildings. It crossed my mind to run just the half,” Coleman said. “But I didn’t come here to run a half. I would have felt empty. It made it worth my while to go the whole distance.”

