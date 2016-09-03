Grand Strand high school football weekly rewind (Sept. 3, 2016)

Carolina Forest 42, (at) St. James 0
Tale of the tape
The Panthers (2-0) dominated all three phases of the game, scoring 21 points in the opening quarter en route to a decisive win.
Key scene
Matt Beale connected with Ismael Garcia on a 15-yard touchdown pass, the first of three Carolina Forest scores in the first quarter, as the Panthers jumped on the Sharks and never looked.
Starring role
Carolina Forest running back Dyverse Simmons, who ran for 255 yards and a touchdown.
Memorable line
Dismantling the Sharks en route to a 42-0 win.
“Our goal is to really play each play as perfectly as we can, and see where it goes. (Thursday night) our kids came out very excited and focused on the task at hand, and we’re happy with the result though far from where we want to be.” – Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris
Coming soon
Carolina Forest at Hoggard (N.C.), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Aynor 22, (at) Green Sea Floyds 20 (OT)
Tale of the tape
In a game full of momentum swings, Ethan Martin scored on an 8-yard run and added a two-point conversion on a run on the first possession of overtime to put the Blue Jackets up 22-14. Aynor made it stand up by stopping the Trojans’ two-point conversion attempt on the ensuing possession.
Key scene
After Wyatt Upchurch punched it in from 2 yards out on the second possession of overtime, Green Sea Floyds was unable to keep the game going after being stopped on a two-point try.
Starring role
Blue Jackets quarterback Caleb Jenerette, who ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw for a score.
Memorable line
“The only reason we won was because of our defense. We’ve always hung our hat on offense around here, but we might need to start hanging our hat on both sides of the ball. The last play was a great play, it was a good play call by them (Green Sea Floyds) but we stepped the right way and were able to stop it to win the game.” – Aynor coach Jody Jenerette
Coming soon
Creek Bridge at Aynor, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Green Sea Floyds at Loris, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Conway 35, Wilson 7
Tale of the tape
Senior quarterback Peyton Derrick threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Rakim Bellamy scored both times he touched the ball to help lead Conway – which never trailed – to a win over Wilson.
Key scene
Bellamy scored his second touchdown with 5:28 left in the second quarter to give Conway a 14-0 halftime lead, one the Tigers would push to 35-0 through three quarters.
Starring role
Derrick, who threw for 133 yards and ran for 75.
Memorable line
“[The loss] just pushed us to reestablish that we’re a dominant team in the area.” Derrick
Coming soon
Conway is on a bye week
(At) North Myrtle Beach 23, West Brunswick (N.C.) 0
Tale of the tape
The Chiefs held the Trojans to 135 total yards and strung together enough offense for the shutout.
Key scene
T.J. Gore scored the game’s first points on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:33 left in the first quarter and North Myrtle Beach never looked back.
Starring role
Gore, who finished with 175 yards on 27 carries.
Memorable line
“I’m ready to see it all put together consistently. Our defense is playing well right now and we are consistent on special teams, but I want all three phases to be consistent. Then we’ll be fun to watch.” – Chiefs coach Blair Hardin
Coming soon
North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Myrtle Beach 41, (at) West Florence 7
Tale of the tape
Myrtle Beach scored early and often en route to a win over West Florence.
Key scene
Keyonte Sessions scored his second touchdown of the game from 1-yard out with 23 second left in the first half to help the Seahawks go into the break with a 20-0 lead.
Starring role
Toronto King, who ran 11 times for 113 yards and two scores.
Memorable line
“Their offense kind of wore us out in the second half. We were just tired. Offensively, in the first half, we kept our defense off the field. We were fresh. In the second half, we had a couple of three-and-outs that cost us. We can’t go three-and-out against a team this good.” – Knights coach Trey Woodberry
Coming soon
Socastee at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Georgetown 21, Andrews 14
Tale of the tape
A week removed from turning the ball over six times, the Bulldogs took care of the ball en route to their first win of the season.
Key scene
Georgetown jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held on from there.
Starring role
Bulldogs quarterback Tyler McAlister, who threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
Memorable line
“It’s pretty good to get the monkey off our back. We didn’t quite hurt ourselves as bad tonight as we had been hurting ourselves. Turnovers have been killing us.” – Georgetown coach Ken Cribb
Coming soon
Stratford at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) South Columbus (N.C.) 35, Loris 14
Tale of the tape
Loris fell behind early and was unable to rally back against its cross-border rival.
Key scene
The Stallions ran an interception back for a touchdown as one of their early scores.
Starring role
Loris’ Waderek Hemingway, who ran a fumble back from 90-plus yards out for a touchdown.
Memorable line
“I think we just need to work on playing more consistent, doing our jobs. I think it’s just a consistency thing, and then the basics: get better at tackling, get better at blocking, those types of things.” – Lions coach Jamie Snider
Coming soon
Green Sea Floyds at Loris, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Carvers Bay 41, (at) Waccamaw 0
Tale of the tape
No further details provided.
Coming soon
North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Waccamaw is on a bye week
The Florence Morning News contributed to this report.
