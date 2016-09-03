Saturday morning quarterback: Cribb, Georgetown get over hump with upset win

2:05 CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds Pause

1:35 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Sept. 4 - Sept. 10

1:16 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.3

0:52 Hermine floods South Strand, makes waves

1:28 Take a drive south of the Garden City Pier during Tropical Storm Hermine

1:08 NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

0:27 Flooding at Plantation Point in Myrtle Beach

0:27 Batman rappels from side of building

0:21 Flooding and rain on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach from Tropical Storm Hermine

0:36 Driver missing after car runs off U.S. 17 into pond