Saturday morning quarterback: Cribb, Georgetown get over hump with upset win

There are plenty of excuses Ken Cribb could have used to explain his Georgetown squad’s 0-2 start to the 2016 football campaign.
Having to replace several key players instrumental in one of the Bulldogs’ best seasons in school history would have provided a good starting point. Not to mention the departure of arguably the program’s most successful coach in Bradley Adams, who left to take the same position at Union County High School in the Upstate.
Or could it have possibly been the string of injuries experienced by the team, starting in spring practice and have only increased since the season began.
While knowing any of those could be used as a crutch, Cribb instead chose to focus on the things he could fix — chief among them self-inflicted errors that came at the wrong place, and the wrong time. With a matchup against undefeated Andrews looming over the horizon, one would expect Georgetown’s woes to continue, right?
Guess again.
An offense clicking on all cylinders the week before against Hanahan, the Andrews engine found itself stuck in neutral Thursday night against the Bulldogs, managing only 220 yards and two trips to pay dirt. The Georgetown offense made sure to reward its defense’s solid play, scoring just enough points to hold off the Yellow Jackets, 21-14.
For Cribb, the win was his first as Bulldogs head coach, and will be one remembered less for the result — but the strides made by his team in less than a week’s time.
“We didn’t quite hurt ourselves as bad tonight as we had been hurting ourselves. Turnovers have been killing us,” Cribb said. “We beat ourselves the first two games pretty much. Tonight we had one or two, but we still have ourselves a chance.
“… I hope we get a little confidence. And I hope they finally learned that you’ve got to give effort, and when you give effort things happen.”
AROUND THE AREA
▪ Two of the more physical football programs in the area, anything other than a slugfest between Aynor and Green Sea Floyds would have been a surprise. What did catch most off guard was that this year’s edition took extra time to decide, as Aynor thwarted a Green Sea Floyds two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game, preserving a 22-20 win for the Blue Jackets. Taking over deep in their own territory with three minutes remaining in regulation, the Trojans saw a potential game-winning drive end inside the Aynor 10-yard-line as time ran out. The Blue Jackets struck first in overtime with an Ethan Martin 8-yard run, followed by a two-point conversion giving them a 22-14 lead – what inevitably proved to be the deciding points.
▪ In this year’s edition of the “Coney Bowl,” Carolina Forest turned its game with St. James into a one-sided affair, shutting out the rival Sharks by a score of 42-0. The Panthers took control of this one early on, scoring 21 points in the first quarter — one by air, another on the ground, the other coming courtesy of a fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was the second consecutive week in which Carolina Forest was able to hang more than 40 points on the scoreboard. Running back Dyverse Simmons also made his presence felt for the second straight week, needing only 14 carries to rush for 257 yards and a touchdown.
▪ Once again, the Myrtle Beach defense was its dominant self, leading the way as the Seahawks trounced West Florence, 41-7, to remain undefeated on the season. In the first half of play, Myrtle Beach yielded a mere 58 yards to the Knights. Meanwhile, quarterback Lawson Cribb continues to settle into his role as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, going 12-of-16 for 165 yards through the first two quarters, finishing 15-for-22 for the game. Myrtle Beach finally got its ground game going in this one, running for a total of 207 yards. Toronto King became the squad’s first player to surpass the 100-yard mark in a game this season, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown.
▪ Following his team’s loss to Wando, Conway head football coach Chuck Jordan’s anger was written all over his face. Maybe Thursday night’s result could help turn that frown upside down. It wasn’t the best game for Tigers’ standout quarterback Peyton Derrick passing, but his team didn’t necessarily need it as Conway got back on the right track with a 35-7 victory over previously undefeated Wilson. For the game, Derrick was 9-of-22 for 133 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and an interception. He also had nine carries for 75 yards. More notably, the Tiger defense was back to peak form, holding Wilson to 135 yards of total offense.
▪ Even without running back Kered Class and a pair of starters in the trenches, the North Myrtle Beach offense simply did not skip a beat. T.J. Gore ran for 175 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns for the Chiefs Thursday night, leading North Myrtle Beach to a 23-0 win over West Brunswick (N.C.) on Thursday night. West Brunswick struggled to find the mark against the North Myrtle Beach defense, the Trojans held to 135 total yards for the game.
▪ Typically, rivalry games are tough, hard-fought games that have a knack for late magic. Carvers Bay made sure Thursday night’s game with Waccamaw would not be one of those, dominating every facet of the game en route to a 41-0 win over the Warriors.
▪ Getting behind early, Loris was able to cut a one large South Columbus (N.C.) lead to seven points, but the Lions fell to their second consecutive defeat, 35-14. The Loris defense struggled in this one, as South Columbus rushed for 365 yards in the game.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
The only reason we won was because of our defense. We’ve always hung our hat on offense around here, but we might need to start hanging our hat on both sides of the ball. The last play was a great play, it was a good play call by them (Green Sea Floyds) but we stepped the right way and were able to stop it to win the game.
Aynor head football coach Jody Jenerette, giving his defense kudos following the Blue Jackets’ 22-20 victory over Green Sea Floyds
GAME BALLS
▪ Dyverse Simmons, Carolina Forest: Thought by many to be the area’s top running back, Simmons has done nothing to dissuade anyone from that opinion, running for 257 yards on 14 carries in the Panthers’ 42-0 romp of St. James. It was his second straight 200-yard game to start the season.
▪ T.J. Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Asked to stand in for injured starter Kered Class, the Chiefs’ running back rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a third straight win.
▪ Ismael Garcia, Carolina Forest: The versatile senior standout showed his worth for the Panthers on Thursday night, hauling in a touchdown pass and bringing in an interception in Carolina Forest’s 42-0 win over St. James.
▪ Toronto King, Myrtle Beach: King became the first Myrtle Beach back to rush for more than 100 yards this season, going for 113 yards on 11 carries and scoring two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 41-7 win over West Florence.
▪ Peyton Derrick, Conway: The quarterback showcased his versatility in the Tigers’ 35-7 win over Wilson, completing 9-of-22 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 75 yards in the game.
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
469
The number of rushing yards Carolina Forest running back Dyverse Simmons has rushed for through two games.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach (3-0): The Seahawks continue to get better as the weeks go along, with their young starters beginning to gain footing at the varsity level.
2. North Myrtle Beach (3-0): Even without three starters on the offensive side, the Chiefs were dominant in a win over West Brunswick (N.C.). Their depth makes them a dangerous team.
3. Carolina Forest (2-0): Through two games, the Panthers offense has clicked on all cylinders. However, their first real test looms as they pay a visit to Hoggard (N.C.) next game.
4. Conway (2-1): Seems the loss to Wando served as a wakeup call, as the Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball in a solid win over Wilson.
5. Carvers Bay (2-1): Consecutive victories over Georgetown and Waccamaw have the Bears riding high into a huge matchup with North Myrtle Beach.
NEXT WEEK
North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay (The Sun News’ Game of the Week)
Carolina Forest at Hoggard (N.C.)
Conway at Hartsville
Creek Bridge at Aynor
Green Sea Floyds at Loris
Lake City at St. James
Socastee at Myrtle Beach
Stratford at Georgetown
