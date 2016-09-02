Conway rebounds with resounding win over Wilson

Following a tough loss to Wando last week, the Conway football team was looking to make a statement Thursday night.
It was delivered loud and clear.
Senior quarterback Peyton Derrick threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Rakim Bellamy scored both times he touched the ball to help lead Conway – which never trailed – to a 35-7 win over the Wilson Tigers.
“It was a good win, it was a good team win,” Derrick said. “We spread the ball around a lot, had some points spread around to some different people. Defensively, we shut them down. We did what we needed to; I think it was a good team win.”
As far as the statement that was delivered?
“[The loss] just pushed us to reestablish that we’re a dominant team in the area,” said Derrick, who racked up 212 total yards Thursday.
Conway coach Chuck Jordan was impressed with how his team bounced back and jumped on Wilson right away.
“I told our guys that I wanted our guys to go blow-for-blow with them in the first half, and we did. We got a couple scores,” he said. “Then, we needed to gain an edge in the third quarter, and we did. I was very proud with our kids.”
Bellamy opened the scoring for the Horry County-based Tigers, catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Derrick in the middle of the first quarter to give Conway a 7-0 lead.
From there, it was a rout in favor of Conway.
Bellamy added his second score of the night, this time on a 14-yard carry with a little over 5 minutes to play in the second quarter. Then, Derrick scored on a 1-yard run as Conway went up 21-0.
Right after recovering a fumble on a kickoff, Conway halfback DeAndre Huggins scored a 7-yard TD run to put the Tigers up 28-0. An eight-yard touchdown pass from Derrick to Willie Brantley built Conway’s lead to 35-0 and put the game out of reach.
Wilson’s only score came on a long touchdown pass with seconds remaining, and Conway held the Florence-based Tigers to just 135 total yards of offense.
Derrick said it was good prep for next week’s matchup against Hartsville.
“It helps propel us into Hartsville. We haven’t beat them in a few years, and we’re trying to get there and get a win,” Derrick said. “They’ll have a good team, they’ll execute. We’ll have to execute and just win.”
Meanwhile, Jordan kept it simple when asked what his goals are.
“We’re just trying to get better every week,” he said. “It’s a long season, and it’s a grind. We have a lot of football to play.”
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
