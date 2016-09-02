High School Football

September 2, 2016 12:34 AM

Thursday’s South Carolina, North Carolina football scores

SOUTH CAROLINA

Ashley Ridge 31, Colleton County 7

Aynor 22, Green Sea Floyds 20

Baptist Hill 48, Burke 14

Ben Lippen 55, Oakbrook Prep 0

Cane Bay 34, Stratford 26

Carolina Forest 42, St. James 0

Carvers Bay 41, Waccamaw 0

Central 40, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 19

Chester 36, W.J. Keenan 14

Columbia 37, C.A. Johnson 0

Conway 35, Wilson 7

Dillon 42, Latta 13

Dillon Christian 35, Robert E. Lee Academy 20

Dutch Fork 35, Fort Dorchester 22

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 62, Laurens 0

Garrett Academy of Technology 57, Charleston Charter 0

Georgetown 21, Andrews 14

Greenville 62, Carolina High and Academy 7

Hartsville 61, Camden 20

Lake City 41, Kingstree 12

Lamar 23, Darlington 0

Lancaster 16, Fort Mill 14

Lee Central 30, Timmonsville 20

Lewisville 36, Buford 20

Lugoff-Elgin 35, Midland Valley 34

Manning 34, Lakewood 12

Marion 37, Creek Bridge 0

Myrtle Beach 41, West Florence 7

North Myrtle Beach 23, West Brunswick, N.C. 0

Northside Christian 46, Newberry Academy 8

Pee Dee Academy 21, Florence Christian 14

Pinewood Prep 21, First Baptist 0

Richard Winn Academy 48, Coastal Christian Prep 24

Ridge View 68, Ninety Six 52

Riverside 47, Blue Ridge 36

Scotland, N.C. 20, Marlboro County 0

Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 14

South Columbus, N.C. 35, Loris 14

Summerville 30, Berkeley 15

Sumter 17, Goose Creek 3

Timberland 13, Cross 6

W. Wyman King Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 14

Wando 34, Hanahan 22

Williamsburg Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 16

Woodland 33, Lake Marion 24

NORTH CAROLINA

Cameron Union Pines 47, Providence Grove 8

Canton Pisgah 17, Asheville 14

Cape Fear 49, Gray's Creek 12

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 34

Concord 39, East Rowan 20

East Bladen 42, St. Pauls 28

East Carteret 35, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Eastern Guilford 33, Raleigh Broughton 0

Edenton Holmes 42, Plymouth 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 28, Wilmington Hoggard 26

Fayetteville Sanford 48, Fayetteville Britt 20

Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Hoke County 15

Fayetteville Smith 15, Fayetteville Westover 14

Greenville Rose 54, Raleigh Leesville Road 48

Havelock 37, Wilmington New Hanover 7

Hope Mills South View 28, Lumberton 21

Nash Central 43, North Johnston 15

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 23, West Brunswick 0

Northern Vance 27, Southern Vance 6

Pembroke Swett 28, South Robeson 8

Raleigh Sanderson 48, Apex 6

Red Springs 25, Harrells Christian 14

Richmond County 62, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Rocky Mount 28, Hertford County 14

Rocky Point Trask 48, West Columbus 0

Rolesville 40, Raleigh Enloe 27

Salemburg Lakewood 50, Lejeune 0

Scotland 20, Marlboro County, S.C. 0

Shelby 24, Belmont South Point 0

South Columbus 35, Loris, S.C. 14

South Lenoir 44, North Duplin 36

Southern Nash 31, Bunn 16

Southwest Onslow 21, Richlands 12

Swansboro 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14

Topsail 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 24

Union 40, Jones County 12

Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Warsaw Kenan 0

Whiteville 35, West Bladen 6

Wilmington Ashley 34, Fairmont 12

