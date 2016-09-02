Thursday’s South Carolina, North Carolina football scores

SOUTH CAROLINA
Ashley Ridge 31, Colleton County 7
Aynor 22, Green Sea Floyds 20
Baptist Hill 48, Burke 14
Ben Lippen 55, Oakbrook Prep 0
Cane Bay 34, Stratford 26
Carolina Forest 42, St. James 0
Carvers Bay 41, Waccamaw 0
Central 40, Marshville Forest Hills, N.C. 19
Chester 36, W.J. Keenan 14
Columbia 37, C.A. Johnson 0
Conway 35, Wilson 7
Dillon 42, Latta 13
Dillon Christian 35, Robert E. Lee Academy 20
Dutch Fork 35, Fort Dorchester 22
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 62, Laurens 0
Garrett Academy of Technology 57, Charleston Charter 0
Georgetown 21, Andrews 14
Greenville 62, Carolina High and Academy 7
Hartsville 61, Camden 20
Lake City 41, Kingstree 12
Lamar 23, Darlington 0
Lancaster 16, Fort Mill 14
Lee Central 30, Timmonsville 20
Lewisville 36, Buford 20
Lugoff-Elgin 35, Midland Valley 34
Manning 34, Lakewood 12
Marion 37, Creek Bridge 0
Myrtle Beach 41, West Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 23, West Brunswick, N.C. 0
Northside Christian 46, Newberry Academy 8
Pee Dee Academy 21, Florence Christian 14
Pinewood Prep 21, First Baptist 0
Richard Winn Academy 48, Coastal Christian Prep 24
Ridge View 68, Ninety Six 52
Riverside 47, Blue Ridge 36
Scotland, N.C. 20, Marlboro County 0
Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 14
South Columbus, N.C. 35, Loris 14
Summerville 30, Berkeley 15
Sumter 17, Goose Creek 3
Timberland 13, Cross 6
W. Wyman King Academy 38, Charleston Collegiate 14
Wando 34, Hanahan 22
Williamsburg Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 16
Woodland 33, Lake Marion 24
NORTH CAROLINA
Cameron Union Pines 47, Providence Grove 8
Canton Pisgah 17, Asheville 14
Cape Fear 49, Gray's Creek 12
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 34
Concord 39, East Rowan 20
East Bladen 42, St. Pauls 28
East Carteret 35, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Eastern Guilford 33, Raleigh Broughton 0
Edenton Holmes 42, Plymouth 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 28, Wilmington Hoggard 26
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Fayetteville Britt 20
Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Hoke County 15
Fayetteville Smith 15, Fayetteville Westover 14
Greenville Rose 54, Raleigh Leesville Road 48
Havelock 37, Wilmington New Hanover 7
Hope Mills South View 28, Lumberton 21
Nash Central 43, North Johnston 15
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 23, West Brunswick 0
Northern Vance 27, Southern Vance 6
Pembroke Swett 28, South Robeson 8
Raleigh Sanderson 48, Apex 6
Red Springs 25, Harrells Christian 14
Richmond County 62, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Rocky Mount 28, Hertford County 14
Rocky Point Trask 48, West Columbus 0
Rolesville 40, Raleigh Enloe 27
Salemburg Lakewood 50, Lejeune 0
Scotland 20, Marlboro County, S.C. 0
Shelby 24, Belmont South Point 0
South Columbus 35, Loris, S.C. 14
South Lenoir 44, North Duplin 36
Southern Nash 31, Bunn 16
Southwest Onslow 21, Richlands 12
Swansboro 32, Word of God Christian Academy 14
Topsail 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 24
Union 40, Jones County 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Warsaw Kenan 0
Whiteville 35, West Bladen 6
Wilmington Ashley 34, Fairmont 12
