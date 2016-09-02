Loris comes up short against rival South Columbus (N.C.)

South Columbus (N.C.) came out of the gates ready to roll Thursday night.
In the end, it proved too much for Loris.
“They had a great game plan,” coach Jamie Snider said following the Lions’ 35-14 loss to the Stallion. “We threw an interception they returned for a touchdown. We kind of dug ourselves a hole early. We got it to 21-14 and had some opportunities, but they were able to put some points on the board and we were not.”
There were a few bright spots for Loris.
Waderek Hemingway ran a fumble back from 90-plus yards out for a touchdown and Levon Stevenson connected with Kendall Goodson for a 10-yard touchdown.
However, it wasn’t enough as the Lions lost to their longtime cross-border rival.
“I think we just need to work on playing more consistent, doing our jobs,” Snider said. “I think it’s just a consistency thing, and then the basics: get better at tackling, get better at blocking, those types of things.”
Loris hosts Green Sea Floyds next week.
“It’s nice to be at home,” Snider said. “I think Green Sea is much improved. They beat St. James in the [CNB Kickoff Classic] jamboree and all that. Coach [Tony] Sullivan and his staff have done a great job, so I’m sure we’ll have a tough test again this coming week.”
Comments