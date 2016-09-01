Aynor escapes Green Sea Floyds with victory in overtime

In a game full of momentum swings, Aynor escaped with an overtime win against Green Sea Floyds on Thursday night.
The Blue Jackets (2-1) coughed up the ball three times on offense, but used a bend-but-don’t-break defense to find a way to a victory.
“The only reason we won was because of our defense,” said Aynor coach Jody Jenerette. “We’ve always hung our hat on offense around here, but we might need to start hanging our hat on both sides of the ball. The last play was a great play, it was a good play call by them (Green Sea Floyds) but we stepped the right way and were able to stop it to win the game.”
The final play, a two-point conversion attempt by Green Sea Floyds (1-1) in overtime, was snuffed out by the Aynor linebackers to seal the victory. For the Trojans and coach Tony Sullivan, the game should have never gone into overtime. Taking over deep in their own territory with fewer than three minutes on the clock, the Trojans saw time run out with their offense inside Aynor’s 10-yard line.
“They fought back, got it back here and had an opportunity to score at the end of the game to win it,” Sullivan said. “If we put that thing in the end zone, we win the game, but we went into overtime with momentum. The defense did everything they needed to do for us to win a ballgame. It’s a game that we didn’t capitalize on.”
Green Sea Floyds started the game fast on offense, taking the opening drive to the end zone on the back of Wyatt Upchurch’s 8-yard run. After failing on a 2-point conversion, the Trojans gave the ball to Aynor, which fumbled on its first offensive play. Green Sea Floyds wouldn’t capitalize on the turnover, and then the two squads traded fumbles on consecutive plays.
“Last season, we lost games because of turnovers – that happened again tonight and crippled us,” Sullivan said of his team’s effort. “It was a good physical matchup on both sides, like we thought it would be, but we made too many mistakes to win the game.”
Aynor would add a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the second quarter to take a lead into the halftime break.
Both teams would fumble the ball away on their first drives of the half, with Aynor turning Green Sea Floyds’ turnover into a touchdown drive to take a 14-6 lead.
Akil Gause’s 43-yard touchdown run in the final quarter of regulation tied the game, with Green Sea Floyds having opportunity to win the game in the final seconds.
“I’m real proud of our guys. We’ve got a bunch of 10th- and 11th-graders playing in our huddle right now and one a couple of seniors,” Jenerette said. “I’m proud of the effort from my team tonight. I’m amazed by what Green Sea did tonight; they played as hard as any team we’ve ever played since I walked on the field at Aynor High School. They gave everything they had and we were lucky to find a way to win this game.”
Aynor would score a touchdown and 2-point conversion on its overtime possession, putting the pressure squarely on Green Sea Floyds’ offense. The Trojans responded with a touchdown run by Upchurch, but couldn’t find paydirt with the 2-point conversion and watched as the Blue Jackets celebrated their win.
Green Sea Floyds will hit the road to play Loris next week, while Aynor will host Creek Bridge.
Aynor
0
8
6
0
8
—
22
GSF
6
0
0
8
6
—
20
First quarter
GSF – Wyatt Upchurch 8-yard run (2-point conversion failed) 7:18
Second quarter
Ayn – Caleb Jenerette 26-yard pass to Drake Carroll (Jenerette run for 2-point conversion) 1:07
Third quarter
Ayn – Jenerette 2-yard run (conversion failed) 8:16
Fourth quarter
GSF – Akil Gause 43-yard run (Riley Lovett run for 2-point conversion) 7:29
Overtime
Ayn – Ethan Martin 8-yard run (Martin run for 2-point conversion)
GSF – Upchurch 2-yard run (conversion failed)
Individual leaders
Rushing: Ayn: Brayden Noble 2-2; Jenerette 20-100 TD; Dreqwan McCray 2-1; Noah Seaver 7-61; Jonathan Gause 3-8; Blade Rabon 5-32; Ethan Martin 2-6. Total 41-210 TD. GSF: Mahammud Graham 11-36; Upchurch 12-61 2TD; Riley Lovett 2-8; Gause 4-34 TD; Shaquan Gilliard 12=63; Josh Stobadiak 4-5; Tyler Rogers 1-0; Hunter Hucks 1-4; James Boudreau 1-8. Total 48-219 3 TD
Passing: Ayn: Jenerette – 3-5-36-1-1. GSF: Gilliard 1-2-39-0-0; Lovett 0-1-0-0-0. Total 1-3-39-0-0.
Receiving: Ayn: Nathan Williamson 1-7; Carroll 1-26 TD; Gause 1-3. Total 3-36 TD. GSF – Graham 1-39.
