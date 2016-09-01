Myrtle Beach proves too much for West Florence

Myrtle Beach, Class 4A’s second-ranked team, rolled to a 41-7 victory at West Florence on Thursday night.
“To be honest with you, it should have been 14-0 at halftime against a very, very good football team,” said West Florence football coach Trey Woodberry, whose team is 0-3 and has lost 13 in a row dating to last season. “Our kids played really well in the first half. In the second half, we were down. We just mentally didn’t come out and play like we did in the first half and (Myrtle Beach) kind of took it to us a little bit.”
Quarterback Lawson Cribb passed for 197 yards and a touchdown for Myrtle Beach, which built a 20-0 halftime lead.
Cribb was 12-of-16 during the first half for 165 yards, spreading the ball to four receivers and he was 15-of-22 for the game. Will Vereen accounted for 89 of those yards, followed by Daron Finkley with 65.
Seahawks running back Jermani Green, meanwhile, rushed for 73 yards on 11 attempts.
After its first two touchdown drives, the Seahawks’ no-huddle spread appeared to be in sync right before halftime during a 10-play series that appeared to have the Knights on their heels. Cribb completed all five of his attempts during the drive with the final one a 15-yard play to Vereen that put Myrtle Beach at the West 10.
Just as he did on the first Seahawks score, Keyonte Sessions scored from the 1 to make it 20-0 with 23 seconds left in the first half.
The Seahawks’ offense continued to roll after halftime as Green scored on a 23-yard pass play from Cribb on fourth down, and Toronto King added the first of his two scores right before the third quarter ended. King finished with 113 yards on 11 carries.
“Their offense kind of wore us out in the second half,” Woodberry said. “We were just tired. Offensively, in the first half, we kept our defense off the field. We were fresh. In the second half, we had a couple of three-and-outs that cost us. We can’t go three-and-out against a team this good.”
West Florence, meanwhile, was held to 58 yards total offense before halftime and totaled 171 for the game.
That prompted West Florence to make a quarterback change in the fourth quarter and prolong the competition between Cooper Wallace and Ryan Roberts to be the Knights’ full-time starter. Wallace was 2-of-7 for 5 yards. Roberts, after he came in, completed all seven of his passes. The seventh was a 24-yard scoring play to Vick Johnson with 5:37 left in the game.
“Well, (Roberts) didn’t throw all the balls he should have thrown,” Woodberry said. “We’ll watch the film and we’ll see it and we’ll get it right. Those kids are battling it out and both kids are doing the best they can do. We’ll decide that on tape. We won’t decide it based on what anybody else thinks.”
Myrtle Beach
7
13
14
7
—
41
West Florence
0
0
0
7
—
7
First quarter
MB -- Keyonte Sessions 1 run (Matthew Card kick), 3:06
Second quarter
MB -- Jermani Green 23 run (Card kick), 10:15
MB – Sessions 1 run (kick failed), :23
Third quarter
MB – Green 23 pass from Lawson Cribb (Card kick), 7:10
MB – Toronto King 16 run (Card kick),:09
Fourth quarter
WF – Vick Johnson 24 pass from Ryan Roberts (Michael Hayes kick)
MB – King 19 run (Austin Riggs kick), 1:30
Individual leaders
Rushing: MB: Green 11-73, Sessions 4-15, King 11-113, Cribb 2-6. WF: Talik Page-Smith 1-0, Wallace 7-(-6), Markus Melvin 11-61, Michael Lowery 5-61, Vick Johnson 1-0, Roberts 2-(-4), Sharrod Simmon 3-3.
Passing: MB: Cribb 15-22-0-165. WF: Cooper Wallace 2-7-0-5, Roberts 7-7-0-51.
Receiving: MB: Will Vereen 6-89, Sessions 1-6, Finkley 6-65, Chunk Grissett 1-14, Green 1-23. WF: Carter Woodberry 3-11, Page-Smith 1-5, Johnson 4-41, Simmon 1-9.
