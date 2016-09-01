Georgetown limits mistakes, shuts down Andrews for first win

The Georgetown football team accomplished a few things Thursday night.
Most important among them was getting its first win.
The Bulldogs built an early lead and held on for a 21-14 win over Andrews.
The other two major accomplishments for Georgetown was holding Andrews – 571 yards and 42 points a week ago – to 14 points, and the Bulldogs – who turned the ball over six times in a loss to Carvers Bay last week – limited their mistakes Thursday.
“It’s pretty good to get the monkey off our back. We didn’t quite hurt ourselves as bad tonight as we had been hurting ourselves. Turnovers have been killing us,” Georgetown coach Ken Cribb said. “We beat ourselves the first two games pretty much. Tonight we had one or two, but we still gave ourselves a chance. Our defense played pretty well, other than giving up one big play. Our offense – we turned it over a time or two – but we moved the ball pretty well and things were able to work out.”
Tyler McAlister scored on a run and connected with Marcus Nesbitt on a touchdown pass, and Tony Lara ran in a score for the Bulldogs.
“I hope we get a little confidence,” Cribb said of pocketing the team’s first win. “And I hope they finally learned that you’ve got to give effort, and when you give effort things happen.”
Cribb couldn’t stress enough how limiting turnovers made such a big difference this week.
“They did better focusing on the little things,” Cribb said. “Fumbled snaps and stuff like that, and bad snaps punts, that’s what was killing us – the little things. We got a little bit better at that tonight. And we were able to come out with a win.”
Georgetown hosts Stratford next week in what should be another tough test.
“We just get to play another 5A football team is all,” he said. “It’s a real, real tough schedule, so we’ll try to hang in there and do the best we can do.”
