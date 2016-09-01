North Myrtle Beach puts clamps on West Brunswick (N.C.) in shutout

T.J. Gore ran for a pair of touchdowns and Andrew Smith hit three of four field goal tries as North Myrtle Beach remained unbeaten with a 23-0 win over West Brunswick (N.C.) on Thursday.
Gore, a junior, had scoring runs of three and 15 yards as he replaced injured starter Kered Class. He finished with 175 rushing yards on 27 carries for the Chiefs (3-0).
North Myrtle Beach also played without two starting offensive linemen.
“We are a ‘Next Man Up’ team,” Chiefs coach Blair Hardin said. “All of our kids have to practice hard and have to be prepared. Our coaches do a good job of having all our guys prepared and I thought T.J. did a great job tonight.”
Quarterback Ronnie Bass was solid as well, rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries and completing 6 of 13 passes for 66 yards.
Bass was shaken up when he took a hard hit on a late option pitch on Gore’s 15-yard touchdown run, but returned to the game on North Myrtle Beach’s next possession.
North Myrtle Beach rolled up 411 yards of offense, but struggled to find the end zone. The Chiefs reached the red zone seven times in the game, but settled for field goals on three of those trips and came up empty on two others.
Smith hit from 23 yards and twice from 26.
“The biggest thing offensively is we’ve got to finish. We shoot ourselves in the foot. We just have to finish better,” Hardin said “A lot of little things, and just finish. We had multiple chances in the red zone and we did not finish. We gotta keep getting better.”
North Myrtle Beach controlled the clock and the game throughout, picking up 24 first downs and having the ball with a nearly 12-minute edge in time of possession.
And when West Brunswick (2-1) did finally get a chance on offense, the Chiefs defense stepped up consistently, holding the Trojans to 130 yards on the ground and just 5 in the air with stops on seven of nine third-down plays.
“Defensively we are getting better each week. Kids are gaining confidence,” Hardin said. “(The Trojans) are a good football team and have a great power run game. I thought our defense, our front seven, just did a great job, doing their job and playing hard.”
Hardin said he was pleased with the progress his team has made through three games and was glad to be undefeated at home to start the season, but said his team has some things to work on as it begins a stretch of four straight road games, starting next week at Carvers Bay.
“I’m ready to see it all put together consistently,” Hardin said. “Our defense is playing well right now and we are consistent on special teams, but I want all three phases to be consistent. Then we’ll be fun to watch.”
The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 7:30, but was pushed ahead a day due to the expected inclement weather from Hurricane Hermine.
WB
0
0
0
0
—
0
NMB
7
6
10
0
—
23
First quarter
NMB-TJ Gore 3 run (Adam Smith kick) 4:33
Second quarter
NMB-Smith 23 FG 5:35
NMB-Smith 26 FG 2:56
Third quarter
NMB-Smith 26 FG 3:42
NMB-Gore 15 run (Smith kick) 1:35
Individual leaders
Rushing: West Brunswick-Anthony McCray 16-81, Owen McDowell 4-13, Tariq Thomas 4-12, Kasin Medford 3-10. North Myrtle Beach-TJ Gore 27-175, Ronnie Bass 14-69, Nick Vereen 5-61, Tyler Gore 4-21.
Passing: West Brunswick-Owen McDowell 5-7-0 5. North Myrtle Beach: Ronnie Bass 6-13-0 66.
Receiving: West Brunswick-Dylan Jefferies 1-7, Easton Simmons 1-0, Thomas 1--4. North Myrtle Beach-Reece Finch 4-52, Naseem Harrison 1-9, Tyler Gore 1-5.
