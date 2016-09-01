High School Football

September 1, 2016 6:44 PM

High school football scoreboard (Live updates)

Carolina Forest

42

Quarter

St. James

0

Final

Follow Joe L. Hughes II for live updates.

West Brunswick (N.C.)

0

Quarter

North Myrtle Beach

16

3rd

Follow Ryan Elswick for live updates.

Aynor

14

Quarter

Green Sea Floyds

14

4th

Follow T.J. Lundeen for live updates.

Wilson

0

Quarter

Conway

14

Half

Follow Max McKinnon for live updates.

Myrtle Beach

20

Quarter

West Florence

0

Half

Carvers Bay

41

Quarter

Waccamaw

0

4th

Andrews

14

Quarter

Georgetown

21

Final

Loris

7

Quarter

South Columbus (N.C.)

21

2nd

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Sports Videos