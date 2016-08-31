Week 2 Grand Strand high school football capsules

Aynor at Green Sea Floyds
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Radio: None
Records: Aynor is 1-1; Green Sea Floyds is 1-0
Coaches: Jody Jenerette, Aynor; Tony Sullivan, Green Sea Floyds
Last year: Aynor won, 36-14
Scouting report: This game has the potential to be one of the most physical clashes of the 2016 Grand Strand football season. Both teams’ identity built around running the football, passing yards will come at a premium when Aynor and Green Sea Floyds meet. Despite winning rather easily last season, Aynor head coach Jody Jenerette expects a much better Trojans team to take the field this year. “They’re much improved ... a whole lot more physical and better up front,” he said. “Their backs run hard, a lot harder than they have before. We have to be ready for it, because they’re a team running on all cylinders.” Green Sea Floyds coach Tony Sullivan echoed those remarks, believing his team must match the Blue Jackets’ intensity in the trenches. “(Aynor) is always a well disciplined football team, and always plays physical,” Sullivan said. “They have a bit of an advantage in having played two games and us having played just one. It helps knowing what they’re going to do, but it also isn’t rocket science. I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond.”
Favorite: Aynor
Andrews at Georgetown
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio: WGTN-AM, 1400 (Georgetown)
Records: Andrews is 2-0; Georgetown is 0-2
Coaches: Scott Durham, Andrews; Ken Cribb, Georgetown
Last year: Georgetown won, 39-28
Scouting report: Georgetown coach Ken Cribb was short and sweet with his description of his team’s opponent Thursday night, Andrews. “We have our hands full,” he said. Last week, Andrews racked up 571 yards — 520 of which came on the ground — in a wild 42-35 victory over Hanahan. “It’s hard to find a weakness,” the Georgetown coach said. “They’re the real deal. You have a fullback, tailback and quarterback that run well, so trying to slow them down is going to be a tough task.” On the other hand, Georgetown was its worst enemy, turning the ball over six times in a loss to Carvers Bay. “Offensively we moved the ball, but drives either got bogged down in the red zone or we turned the ball over," Cribb said. "You can’t do that, especially against good football teams.”
Favorite: Andrews
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio: None
Records: Both teams are 1-1
Coaches: Nate Thompson, Carvers Bay; Tyronne Davis, Waccamaw
Last year: Carvers Bay won, 20-6
Scouting report: A fast start helped propel Waccamaw to an early lead last week against St. James, and allowed it to hold on for a 19-17 win. Warriors head coach Tyronne Davis is hoping for much the same on Thursday against Carvers Bay, using last Friday’s momentum as a catalyst for this week’s success. “That was something we talked about, being able to run the ball and control tempo and the line of scrimmage,” Davis said. Last week, Waccamaw running back Antrix Green went for over 200 yards — his second straight solid solid performance. Doing so against the Bears defense may be rather tough, however, the unit coming off a sterling performance in which it forced six turnovers in a win over Georgetown. “(Carvers Bay) is always physical, athletic," Davis said. "We’ll have to control the ball as well as we can.”
Favorite:Carvers Bay
Wilson at Conway
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio: WGTR-FM, 107.9
Records: Wilson is 2-0; Conway is 1-1
Coaches: Thomas Balkcom, Wilson; Chuck Jordan, Conway
Last year: Teams didn’t play
Scouting report: It didn’t take much for Wilson to get Conway football coach Chuck Jordan’s attention. All he had to was look at the results. “(Wilson) has beaten some people down,” he said. It’s been a while since we last played them, so that last meeting means nothing. But what they do have, I am certainly impressed with. Everything seems to start and end with defensive end Xavier Thomas, however. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 255 pounds, he has a way of disrupting opposing offenses — so much so he is among the nation’s top prospects. “He’s another one of those guys you won’t stop, you just hope to contain him,” Jordan said. The Tigers also must do a better job of winning the line of scrimmage, something it struggled with on both sides of the ball in a loss to Wando last Friday night.
Favorite: Conway
Myrtle Beach at West Florence
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio: WYNA-FM, 104.9
Records: Myrtle Beach is 2-0; West Florence is 0-2
Coaches: Mickey Wilson, Myrtle Beach; Trey Woodberry, West Florence
Last year: Myrtle Beach won, 42-24
Scouting report: Losing a day of preparation had Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson and his staff moving with urgency this week, knowing it only had a limited amount of time to get ready for a rushing attack it does not see on a regular basis. “(West Florence) runs the double-wing, and in losing a day of prep, I hope we’re going to be ready for it.” he said. With that in mind, the Seahawks defense has been impressive through two games, holding top-tier opponents in Byrnes and New Hanover (N.C.) below 20 points. The Myrtle Beach offense also started to find its way, Wilson saying quarterback Lawson Cribb looks a lot more settled — and the unit around him has done the same. “We made tremendous strides,” Wilson said. “It all comes from getting more game reps. (Cribb) has started playing better, the offensive linemen blocking for him are playing better too,” Wilson said. “It’s exciting to see everyone getting better at the right time.”
Favorite: Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest at St. James
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio/TV/Online: WSEA-FM, 100.3; HTC Channel 4; HTCConnect.com
Records: Carolina Forest is 1-0; St. James is 0-2
Coaches: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest; Robby Brown, St. James
Last year: Carolina Forest won, 28-10
Scouting report: Growing pains have hit home early for St. James, beaten already by a pair of local squads in Loris and Waccamaw. The Sharks’ inability to stop the run has been their main downfall, giving up yards in bunches. The prospect of that sounds like good news to Carolina Forest’s Dyverse Simmons, who ran for 212 yards on 17 carries and two scores a week ago, leading the Panthers to a season opening win. Expect a heavy dose of Simmons and other Carolina Forest backs, hoping to further exploit a porous St. James front. “My philosophy is the best defense sometimes is keeping them on the sideline,” said Carolina Forest head coach Marc Morris. “With that in mind, we do our best to have a good running game, because if the other team can’t stop it, your chances of winning are pretty good.
Favorite: Carolina Forest
Loris at South Columbus (N.C.)
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday
Radio: WLSC-AM 1240
Records: Both teams are 1-1
Coaches: Jamie Snider, Loris; Russell Dove, South Columbus
Last year: Loris won, 27-7
Scouting report: This game features two teams hoping to bounce back after being soundly defeated a week ago. After taking an early lead, Loris gave up 46 straight points en route to a loss at North Myrtle Beach. On the other hand, South Columbus was unable to maintain a two-possession lead, yielding 28 consecutive points to West Brunswick in a loss. Most important for Loris, though, is holding on to the football, which it gave away on four occasions last week — three of which were by fumble. On a bright note, running back Tevin Livingston had a solid game with 17 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Expect for him to get his share of carries as the Lions seek to get back on the right track.
Favorite: Loris
West Brunswick (N.C.) at North Myrtle Beach
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Radio: WRNN-FM, 99.5; nmbchiefs.com
Records: Both teams are 2-0
Coaches: Kelley Williamson, West Brunswick; Blair Hardin, North Myrtle Beach
Last year: North Myrtle Beach won, 34-7
Scouting report: There aren’t too many ways in which pundits could be more impressed with the North Myrtle Beach football team. But head coach Blair Hardin can point to one area in which his team could vastly improve — turnovers. The Chiefs turned the ball over three times last Friday night, and despite that came away with a 46-7 win. A team much like North Myrtle Beach walks into Little River this week, West Brunswick also coming from behind to claim a solid win. Stopping the Trojans’ Bubba McCray will be task No. 1, the West Brunswick back already with 372 yards and four touchdowns through two games.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
