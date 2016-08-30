Week 2 – S.C. prep writers high school football poll

Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Westside
3. Dutch Fork
4. Northwestern
5. Gaffney;
6. Spartanburg
7. Boiling Springs
8. Lexington
9. Byrnes
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Greenwood, Clover, Sumter
Class 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. Ridge View
6. Lancaster
7. Union County
8. North Augusta
9. Cane Bay
10. Airport
Others receiving votes: South Aiken, York, North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County, Daniel; Richland Northeast; Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Beaufort, Greer, Chapin, Wren, Wilson, Westwood
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Fairfield Central
3. Newberry
4. Bluffton
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Woodruff
8. Chapman
9. Seneca
10. Camden
Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Hanahan, Clinton, Broome, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Crescent, Gilbert, Georgetown, Lake City
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Southside Christian
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Calhoun County
5. Andrews
6. Cheraw
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Allendale-Fairfax
9. Chesterfield
10. Barnwell
Others receiving votes: Fox Creek, Chesnee, Saluda, Christ Church, Carvers Bay, Lee Central, Ninety Six, Silver Bluff
Class 1A
1. Lamar
2. McBee
3. Lake View
4. Cross
5. Lewisville
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
9. Williston-Elko
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Others receiving votes: Hemingway, Baptist Hill, St. John’s, Bethune-Bowman, Timmonsville, Green Sea-Floyds
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
