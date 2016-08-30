High School Football

August 30, 2016 8:33 PM

Week 2 – S.C. prep writers high school football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester

2. Westside

3. Dutch Fork

4. Northwestern

5. Gaffney;

6. Spartanburg

7. Boiling Springs

8. Lexington

9. Byrnes

10. Dorman

Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Greenwood, Clover, Sumter

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Ridge View

6. Lancaster

7. Union County

8. North Augusta

9. Cane Bay

10. Airport

Others receiving votes: South Aiken, York, North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County, Daniel; Richland Northeast; Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Beaufort, Greer, Chapin, Wren, Wilson, Westwood

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Fairfield Central

3. Newberry

4. Bluffton

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Woodruff

8. Chapman

9. Seneca

10. Camden

Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Hanahan, Clinton, Broome, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, Crescent, Gilbert, Georgetown, Lake City

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Southside Christian

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Calhoun County

5. Andrews

6. Cheraw

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Allendale-Fairfax

9. Chesterfield

10. Barnwell

Others receiving votes: Fox Creek, Chesnee, Saluda, Christ Church, Carvers Bay, Lee Central, Ninety Six, Silver Bluff

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. McBee

3. Lake View

4. Cross

5. Lewisville

6. Wagener-Salley

7. C.E. Murray

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Williston-Elko

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Others receiving votes: Hemingway, Baptist Hill, St. John’s, Bethune-Bowman, Timmonsville, Green Sea-Floyds

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

