Illing’s toughness, perseverance pays off in Socastee win

At a time when his team need him most, by no means was Hunter Illing going to remain on the sideline as his teammates battled this past Friday night.
Rolling out for a pass in the third quarter, the Socastee quarterback tweaked his ankle as he approached the sideline. At the time, the Braves were tied 30-30 in their home opener with North Brunswick (N.C.), and seeking their first win of the 2016 football campaign.
Though his ankle throbbed with pain, it was time for him to step up and be the leader he was called to be.
“Absolutely not,” Illing said, when asked whether he thought about leaving the game due to injury. “The preparation we put in this week and the hard work we put in this offseason, it was too much of a grind to give unless I was physically not capable (to return).”
Illing not only returned, but helped engineer a pair of fourth quarter drives to lead Socastee to a 44-40 victory. For the game, he was 16-for-30 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Illing is the area’s leading passer with 531 yards through the air. But individual stats were not what he was thinking about, instead that his team overcame adversity to claim a hard-fought victory.
“The win felt great,” he said, “and to see all my brothers smile afterward was a payoff in itself.”
If there is a silver lining for Illing and the Braves, it is that the team is idle this Friday night, allowing him added time to nurse the ankle to health.
