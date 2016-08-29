To play, or not to play (Week 0)... that’s the question

What difference does another seven days make?
Oddly, some teams could actually wait to begin the 2016 football season. While most opted to kickoff their 2016 gridiron campaign Week 0, others chose to against the grain, using it to further prepare their team for the 10-week grind ahead.
“I’m sure many of our players wanted to play,” said Carolina Forest football coach Marc Morris. “But I think watching everyone else play (in Week 0) added some fuel to the fire.”
Of the 12 area schools, Carolina Forest was the only one not to take the field in Week 0. Certainly, the extra week benefitted the Panthers, cruising to a 48-16 victory over Fairmont (N.C.).
According to Morris, the extra prep time gave him and other Carolina Forest coaches opportunities to gauge their team’s readiness for any of a number of game situations.
“Think the extra week of prep offered us a look at game management,” he said. “We also scrimmaged a lot, getting four scrimmages in (during the preseason). We got to look at special teams stuff, as well as a bunch of other situations you likely would not think of.”
There is a negative spin in choosing not to play Week 0, as well.
St. James football coach Robby Brown
Instead of getting a bye week at some point during the season, the Panthers will play 10 consecutive weeks. While it sounds daunting, Morris actually is embracing the opportunity.
“We kind of view it as a positive thing,” the Carolina Forest coach said. “We get to play 10 straight weeks, and honestly we’d rather have it that way.”
After starting it’s season on a winning note in Week 0, Green Sea Floyds was idle this past Friday night. Much like Morris, Trojans football coach Tony Sullivan sees advantages and disadvantages to early off dates.
“Typically, we had our bye in Week 5 or 6. It gave us an opportunity to regroup before region and heal ourselves most importantly,” Sullivan said. “But this past week, we didn’t really take days off. We chose to scrimmage a bit, staying in game mode ahead of our next game.”
For programs formerly part of classes 3A, 2A and 1A, the new five-classification system offered them an added perk not seen in previous years.
“It’s much easier to schedule 10 games in 11 weeks, than 10 in 10,” said St. James football coach Robby Brown. “Certain coaches have preferences, seeing advantages and disadvantages in it. But it all goes down to preparation.
“Yes, there’s more time to prepare (taking off Week 0), but having a bye week in the middle of the season provides a much needed rest as well.”
However, there’s more to the decision than meets the eye. The choice also has a little bit to do with what teams are available on certain dates, as well as how best to put people into stadium seats.
“I just wanted the best schedule for our team, and our program as a whole,” Brown said. “We looked at everything from revenue, gate money and travel expenses as well. Those are things we looked at, and I believe we wound up with the best schedule for St. James.”
