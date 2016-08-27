High School Football

August 27, 2016 8:02 PM

Grand Strand high school football weekly rewind (Aug. 27, 2016)

From staff reports

Wando 36, (at) Conway 29

Tale of the tape

Wando running back Dakariee Alston rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as the Warriors held on.

Key scene

Alston punctuated a drive in which he ran for 51 yards with a 6-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left.

Starring role

Alston, who stole the spotlight from teammate OrTre Smith, a heavily recruited 6-foot-3 wide receiver.

Memorable line

“This loss was a team effort. Offensively we did not get first downs, defensively we did not stop the run, and our special teams let us down. When you lose all three phases, you’re going to get beat.” – Conway coach Chuck Jordan

Coming soon

Conway at Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

(At) Waccamaw 19, St. James 17

Tale of the tape

Antrix Green rans for 205 yards on 36 carries as the Warriors built a 19-3 lead before holding off a Sharks rally.

Key scene

After leading a furious St. James comeback, Berkeley Young mishandled a snap and fell on the ball on a failed two-point conversion that would have tied the game with just under a minute to play.

Starring role

Green, who piled up big chunks of yardage while setting up Waccamaw scores.

Memorable line

“We got behind the 8-ball in the first half but they fought back,. They did a wonderful job of fighting back and not giving up.” – St. James coach Robby Brown

Coming soon

Carolina Forest at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m. Friday

(At) Myrtle Beach 34, New Hanover (N.C.) 13

Tale of the tape

Myrtle Beach scored on the first play of the game and cruised from there.

Key scene

Jayce Allen returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Starring role

Myrtle Beach running backs Keyonte Sessions and Jermani Green, who combined for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Memorable line

“Our defense is just carrying us right now. They are carrying the load right now and our offense just has to catch up.” – Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson

Coming soon

(At) North Myrtle Beach 46, Loris 7

Tale of the tape

After going down a touchdown early, North Myrtle Beach scored 46 unanswered points en route to a victory.

Key scene

Tyler Gore gave the Chiefs the lead on a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Starring role

North Myrtle Beach quarterback Ronnie Bass, who threw for 86 yards and a score and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Memorable line

“It’s great for our school. It’s really great for us because I want our school and our community to know that we want to take back our stadium. I want us to take back our stadium with every home win. We’re 2-0 and right now I’m pleased with that.” – North Myrtle Beach coach Blair Hardin

Coming soon

West Brunswick (N.C.) at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Loris at South Columbus (N.C.), 7:30 p.m. Friday

(At) Socastee 44, North Brunswick (N.C.) 40

Tale of the tape

Socastee converted two late scores and got a key interception late to hold on.

Key scene

Dashaun Myers scored from 15 yards out to give the Braves the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Starring role

Socastee quarterback Hunter Illing, who was 16-for-30 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Memorable line

“I’m really proud of our kids. Being down, just persevering and grinding hard – we found a way to win tonight.” – Socastee coach Doug Illing

Coming soon

Socastee is on a bye

(At) Carvers Bay 14, Georgetown 7

Tale of the tape

Carvers Bay capitalized on six Georgetown turnovers en route to a ending a three-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Key scene

Carvers Bay running back Levi White scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter to put the Bears up 14-0.

Starring role

White, who had both touchdowns

Memorable line

“They’re our rival and it’s rivalry week, so we had to play hard and became stronger. I’m happy that we got this win and came together as a team and did it together.” – Carvers Bay’s Deronn Clark

Coming soon

Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Andrews at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Andrew Jackson 25, (at) Aynor 8

Tale of the tape

Aynor piled up more than 200 yards on the ground but was unable to punch the ball in for scores in the loss.

Key scene

Trailing 12-0, the Blue Jackets narrowed the gap to 12-8 on Brayden Nobles’ score in the second quarter.

Starring role

Aynor quarterback Caleb Jenerette, who ran 25 times for 122 yards.

Memorable line

“Most of the time they just stopped us on fourth down. We just came up short..” – Aynor coach Jody Jenerette

Coming soon

Aynor at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Carolina Forest 48, (at) Fairmont 16

Tale of the tape

Carolina Forest shut down Fairmont’s high-powered offense en route to a season-opening win.

Starring role

Carolina Forest running back Dyverse Simmons, who ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Memorable line

“The kids did a good job of preparing all week. Our defense did a great job against a really high-powered offense and we were able to control the front on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a good win.” – Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris

Coming soon

Carolina Forest at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday

