Grand Strand high school football weekly rewind (Aug. 27, 2016)

Wando 36, (at) Conway 29
Tale of the tape
Wando running back Dakariee Alston rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as the Warriors held on.
Key scene
Alston punctuated a drive in which he ran for 51 yards with a 6-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left.
Starring role
Alston, who stole the spotlight from teammate OrTre Smith, a heavily recruited 6-foot-3 wide receiver.
Memorable line
“This loss was a team effort. Offensively we did not get first downs, defensively we did not stop the run, and our special teams let us down. When you lose all three phases, you’re going to get beat.” – Conway coach Chuck Jordan
Coming soon
Conway at Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
(At) Waccamaw 19, St. James 17
Tale of the tape
Antrix Green rans for 205 yards on 36 carries as the Warriors built a 19-3 lead before holding off a Sharks rally.
Key scene
After leading a furious St. James comeback, Berkeley Young mishandled a snap and fell on the ball on a failed two-point conversion that would have tied the game with just under a minute to play.
Starring role
Green, who piled up big chunks of yardage while setting up Waccamaw scores.
Memorable line
“We got behind the 8-ball in the first half but they fought back,. They did a wonderful job of fighting back and not giving up.” – St. James coach Robby Brown
Coming soon
Carolina Forest at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Myrtle Beach 34, New Hanover (N.C.) 13
Tale of the tape
Myrtle Beach scored on the first play of the game and cruised from there.
Key scene
Jayce Allen returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Starring role
Myrtle Beach running backs Keyonte Sessions and Jermani Green, who combined for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorable line
“Our defense is just carrying us right now. They are carrying the load right now and our offense just has to catch up.” – Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson
Coming soon
(At) North Myrtle Beach 46, Loris 7
Tale of the tape
After going down a touchdown early, North Myrtle Beach scored 46 unanswered points en route to a victory.
Key scene
Tyler Gore gave the Chiefs the lead on a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
Starring role
North Myrtle Beach quarterback Ronnie Bass, who threw for 86 yards and a score and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Memorable line
“It’s great for our school. It’s really great for us because I want our school and our community to know that we want to take back our stadium. I want us to take back our stadium with every home win. We’re 2-0 and right now I’m pleased with that.” – North Myrtle Beach coach Blair Hardin
Coming soon
West Brunswick (N.C.) at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Loris at South Columbus (N.C.), 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Socastee 44, North Brunswick (N.C.) 40
Tale of the tape
Socastee converted two late scores and got a key interception late to hold on.
Key scene
Dashaun Myers scored from 15 yards out to give the Braves the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Starring role
Socastee quarterback Hunter Illing, who was 16-for-30 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorable line
“I’m really proud of our kids. Being down, just persevering and grinding hard – we found a way to win tonight.” – Socastee coach Doug Illing
Coming soon
Socastee is on a bye
(At) Carvers Bay 14, Georgetown 7
Tale of the tape
Carvers Bay capitalized on six Georgetown turnovers en route to a ending a three-game losing streak in the rivalry.
Key scene
Carvers Bay running back Levi White scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter to put the Bears up 14-0.
Starring role
White, who had both touchdowns
Memorable line
“They’re our rival and it’s rivalry week, so we had to play hard and became stronger. I’m happy that we got this win and came together as a team and did it together.” – Carvers Bay’s Deronn Clark
Coming soon
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Andrews at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Andrew Jackson 25, (at) Aynor 8
Tale of the tape
Aynor piled up more than 200 yards on the ground but was unable to punch the ball in for scores in the loss.
Key scene
Trailing 12-0, the Blue Jackets narrowed the gap to 12-8 on Brayden Nobles’ score in the second quarter.
Starring role
Aynor quarterback Caleb Jenerette, who ran 25 times for 122 yards.
Memorable line
“Most of the time they just stopped us on fourth down. We just came up short..” – Aynor coach Jody Jenerette
Coming soon
Aynor at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Carolina Forest 48, (at) Fairmont 16
Tale of the tape
Carolina Forest shut down Fairmont’s high-powered offense en route to a season-opening win.
Starring role
Carolina Forest running back Dyverse Simmons, who ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorable line
“The kids did a good job of preparing all week. Our defense did a great job against a really high-powered offense and we were able to control the front on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a good win.” – Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris
Coming soon
Carolina Forest at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday
