Saturday Morning Quarterback: Davis’ optimism rewarded by young Waccamaw squad

It may be jitters, or possibly trying to acclimate themselves to the speed of Friday nights.
Whatever it is, coaches rarely tend to expect their teams to have rounded into form in their season opener.
A common theme, however, among local coaches this past week as they prepared to move into the second week of the season (despite it formally being Week 1) was simple — they wanted to see improvement.
None was this more so apparent than with Waccamaw head football coach Tyronne Davis, who despite trying not to describe his team as “young,” is exactly that due to fielding five sophomores and a freshman in its starting lineup.
“We want to be able to improve week to week,” Davis said this past week. “The biggest thing for us is staying focused and not making mistakes. If we can start to see good things happen on a weekly basis, it starts to give us hope.”
Despite a thorough beating at the hand of Andrews in the Warriors’ season opener, there was plenty reason for him to be optimistic. But the answer to whether his team had made strides would be answered on Friday night, when it hosted rival St. James to open the team’s home slate.
If positivity was what the Waccamaw coach was looking for, he found plenty as the Warriors held off a late rally to claim a 19-17 victory.
“I was afraid we were going to run out of gas there at the end,” Davis said following the game. “I credit the players, I think they really worked hard for this game and to get this win is really big for this program.”
More so, the team learned it has a consistent ground game. For the second consecutive week, running back Antrix Green got loose, this time running for 205 yards on 36 carries.
Possessing the ability to control the line of scrimmage is an ingredient for success, and more importantly, a confidence builder for a young team eager to form an identity all its own.
Around The Area
▪ Wando running back Dakariee Alston ran for 229 yards on 38 attempts and four touchdowns, allowing the Warriors to erase a 14-point halftime deficit and claim a 36-29 win at “The Backyard.” Despite winning the turnover battle and scoring 14 points off of Wando turnovers, it was a pair of Conway special teams miscues in the third quarter that helped fuel the Warriors’ comeback.
▪ Led by senior running back Dyverse Simmons, Carolina Forest racked up 434 yards of total offense en route to a dominant 48-16 victory over Fairmont (N.C.). On only 17 carries, Simmons ran for 212 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
▪ Another fast start by Myrtle Beach allowed it to cruise to a second consecutive win over a solid club, this time a 34-13 victory over New Hanover (N.C.). The Seahawks featured a more balanced offensive attack, rushing for 166 yards. Quarterback Lawson Cribb also was a cooler customer this week, completing 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards.
Number of the Week
4
The number of local teams that earned their first victory of the season on Friday night.
▪ In arguably the wildest game of the night, a pair of late touchdowns allowed Socastee to earn its first victory of the young season over North Brunswick, 44-40. Quarterback Hunter Illing connected with running back Edward Tucker on a long touchdown pass to draw the Braves to within three points with seven minutes left, while a 15-yard touchdown run by Dashaun Myers moments later gave them a lead they would not relinquish.
▪ Aynor’s offense had trouble getting on track Friday night, falling 25-8 to Andrew Jackson. Despite rushing for more than 200 yards, the Blue Jackets were unable to make their opportunities count, falling to 1-1 on the season.
▪ It was as if giving Loris a head start was all a part of the plan for North Myrtle Beach on Friday night. After spotting their Horry County rivals an early lead, the Chiefs dominated play in all facets en route to a dominant 46-7 victory. In the game, North Myrtle Beach rushed for nearly 200 yards, with four different players contributing to the team’s triple option attack.
▪ Carvers Bay snapped a two-game losing streak to cross-county rival Georgetown, claiming a hard-fought 14-7 win. Though its offense wasn’t all that productive, the Bears defense would prove to be more than enough, forcing six turnovers in the game.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
At first I was going to say something to my kids, but I said, ‘No, I don’t want it to be something like that. It’s got to be from within me.’ … It feels good that we won, and I feel good in my mind and heart that, ‘Hey, this was for you, my sis and my mom.
Carvers Bay head coach Nate Thompson on his team earning a win over Georgetown while thinking about his sister, Rosa Rainbow, who passed away at this time last year.
Game Balls
▪ Hunter Illing, Socastee: Despite being a tad banged up, the junior quarterback finished 16-for-30 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead the Braves to a 44-40 win over North Brunswick (N.C.).
▪ Dyverse Simmons, Carolina Forest: The senior running back made quite the first impression Friday night, running for 212 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 48-16 rout of Fairmont (N.C.).
▪ Antrix Green, Waccamaw: The Waccamaw running back ran wild against St. James, rushing for 205 yards on 36 attempts as the Warriors claimed their first win of the season.
▪ Edward Tucker, Socastee: Following up a solid season opener, Tucker had 235 all-purpose yards for the Braves, helping them pull off a 44-40 win over North Brunswick.
▪ Trey Myers, St. James: Myers hauled in six balls for 106 yards for St. James, helping the Sharks nearly pull off an improbable comeback at Waccamaw.
Power Rankings
1. Myrtle Beach
Following a pair of decisive victories over top-tier foes, the Seahawks are deserving of the top spot.
2. North Myrtle Beach
Much like their rivals from Myrtle Beach, the Chiefs have been dominant on both sides of the ball. The scary part is, they haven’t peaked yet.
3. Carolina Forest
Dyverse Simmons and the rest of the gang look to be in midseason form after disposing of Fairmont (N.C.) in its season opener.
4. Green Sea Floyds
The Trojans were off this week, preparing for their annual showdown with Horry County rival, Aynor.
5. Conway
Last week’s No. 1 team, a second-half meltdown led the Tigers letting a 14-point lead slip against Wando, a game they eventually lost.
NEXT WEEK
Carolina Forest at St. James (The Sun News’ Game of the Week)
Aynor at Green Sea Floyds
Wilson at Conway
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
Andrews at Georgetown
Loris at South Columbus (N.C.)
Myrtle Beach at West Florence
West Brunswick at North Myrtle Beach
