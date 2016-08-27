Week 1 - S.C. media poll rankings, scores

Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (2-0): def. Colleton County, 67-3
2. Westside (1-0): def. Westwood 44-3
3. Dutch Fork (1-0): Idle
4. Northwestern (1-1): def. Dorman, 42-28
5. Spartanburg (1-1): def. T.L. Hanna, 14-7 (OT)
6. Gaffney (2-0): def. Union County, 53-7
7. Lexington (2-0): def. A.C. Flora, 20-17
8. Dorman (0-2): lost to Northwestern, 42-28
9. Boiling Springs (1-0): def. Ashley Ridge, 40-6
10. Byrnes (1-1): def. Greer, 45-7
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (2-0): def. Nation Ford, 24-10
2. Myrtle Beach (2-0): def. New Hanover (N.C.), 34-13
3. Hartsville (2-0): def. South Florence, 61-14
4. Belton-Honea Path (2-0): def. Powdersville, 32-22
T5. Union County (1-1): lost to Gaffney, 53-7
T5. Ridge View (2-0): def. Blythewood, 23-21
7. Airport (0-1): lost to Brookland-Cayce, 47-43
8. Marlboro County (1-1): lost to Cheraw, 14-0
9. Lancaster (1-0): Idle
10. York (0-1): lost to Rock Hill, 49-34
Class 3A
1. Dillon (1-1): def. Mullins, 61-14
2. Woodruff (1-1): lost to Abbeville, 28-0
3. Fairfield Central (2-0): def. Keenan, 27-0
4. Strom Thurmond (1-1): lost to Aiken, 27-26
5. Newberry (2-0): def. Ninety Six 14-10
T6. Bluffton (2-0): def. May River, 77-3
T6. Seneca (1-1): lost to Chapman, 47-34
8. Hanahan (1-1): lost to Andrews, 42-35
9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0): def. Airport, 47-43
10. Chapman (1-1): def. Seneca, 47-34
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (2-0): def. Woodruff, 28-0
2. Southside Christian (2-0): def. Ware Shoals, 40-0
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-0): at C.E. Murray, Saturday
4. Calhoun County (2-0): def. Gray Collegiate Academy, 38-24
5. Batesburg-Leesville (1-1): lost to Gilbert, 32-24
6. Allendale-Fairfax (1-1): lost to Wade Hampton (H), 13-6
7. Andrews (2-0): def. Hanahan, 42-35
8. Chesterfield (0-1): lost to McBee, 52-45
9. Christ Church (0-2): lost to Broome, 21-0
10. Cheraw (2-0): def. Marlboro County, 14-0
Class 1A
1. Lamar (2-0): def. Central (Pageland), 31-0
2. McBee (2-0): def. Chesterfield, 52-45
3. Lake View (2-0): def. Johnsonville, 42-14
4. C.E. Murray (1-0): vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Saturday
5. Cross (1-0): Idle
6. Lewisville (2-0): def. Blacksburg, 24-22
7. Wagener-Salley (2-0): def. Pelion, 50-14
8. Williston-Elko (0-2): lost to Silver Bluff, 32-12
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta (0-2): lost to Saluda, 49-13
10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (1-1): def. Edisto, 46-15
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
