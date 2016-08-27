High School Football

August 27, 2016 9:57 AM

Week 1 - S.C. media poll rankings, scores

From media, staff reports

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (2-0): def. Colleton County, 67-3

2. Westside (1-0): def. Westwood 44-3

3. Dutch Fork (1-0): Idle

4. Northwestern (1-1): def. Dorman, 42-28

5. Spartanburg (1-1): def. T.L. Hanna, 14-7 (OT)

6. Gaffney (2-0): def. Union County, 53-7

7. Lexington (2-0): def. A.C. Flora, 20-17

8. Dorman (0-2): lost to Northwestern, 42-28

9. Boiling Springs (1-0): def. Ashley Ridge, 40-6

10. Byrnes (1-1): def. Greer, 45-7

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (2-0): def. Nation Ford, 24-10

2. Myrtle Beach (2-0): def. New Hanover (N.C.), 34-13

3. Hartsville (2-0): def. South Florence, 61-14

4. Belton-Honea Path (2-0): def. Powdersville, 32-22

T5. Union County (1-1): lost to Gaffney, 53-7

T5. Ridge View (2-0): def. Blythewood, 23-21

7. Airport (0-1): lost to Brookland-Cayce, 47-43

8. Marlboro County (1-1): lost to Cheraw, 14-0

9. Lancaster (1-0): Idle

10. York (0-1): lost to Rock Hill, 49-34

Class 3A

1. Dillon (1-1): def. Mullins, 61-14

2. Woodruff (1-1): lost to Abbeville, 28-0

3. Fairfield Central (2-0): def. Keenan, 27-0

4. Strom Thurmond (1-1): lost to Aiken, 27-26

5. Newberry (2-0): def. Ninety Six 14-10

T6. Bluffton (2-0): def. May River, 77-3

T6. Seneca (1-1): lost to Chapman, 47-34

8. Hanahan (1-1): lost to Andrews, 42-35

9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0): def. Airport, 47-43

10. Chapman (1-1): def. Seneca, 47-34

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (2-0): def. Woodruff, 28-0

2. Southside Christian (2-0): def. Ware Shoals, 40-0

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-0): at C.E. Murray, Saturday

4. Calhoun County (2-0): def. Gray Collegiate Academy, 38-24

5. Batesburg-Leesville (1-1): lost to Gilbert, 32-24

6. Allendale-Fairfax (1-1): lost to Wade Hampton (H), 13-6

7. Andrews (2-0): def. Hanahan, 42-35

8. Chesterfield (0-1): lost to McBee, 52-45

9. Christ Church (0-2): lost to Broome, 21-0

10. Cheraw (2-0): def. Marlboro County, 14-0

Class 1A

1. Lamar (2-0): def. Central (Pageland), 31-0

2. McBee (2-0): def. Chesterfield, 52-45

3. Lake View (2-0): def. Johnsonville, 42-14

4. C.E. Murray (1-0): vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Saturday

5. Cross (1-0): Idle

6. Lewisville (2-0): def. Blacksburg, 24-22

7. Wagener-Salley (2-0): def. Pelion, 50-14

8. Williston-Elko (0-2): lost to Silver Bluff, 32-12

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta (0-2): lost to Saluda, 49-13

10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (1-1): def. Edisto, 46-15

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

