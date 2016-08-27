Carvers Bay gives Thompson sentimental win over mistake-prone Georgetown

This time last year, Nate Thompson was coaching Carvers Bay against Johnsonville in a fog just a few hours after the funeral of his older sister, Rosa Rainbow, who became his de facto mother after graduating from college a few years after their mother’s death when Thompson was 5.
He thought of his sister during the hours he spent Friday afternoon painting the Carvers Bay field in preparation for the Bears’ game against Georgetown High, and decided to dedicate the game to her.
“At first I was going to say something to my kids, but I said, ‘No, I don’t want it to be something like that. It’s got to be from within me,’ ” Thompson said. “So if we win or lose I will tell them after the game, not before.”
So his players learned in the post-game team huddle that they were able to give their head coach a special victory, while giving themselves the team’s first win over their county rival in three years with a turnover-marred 14-7 win.
“It feels good that we win, and I feel good in my mind and my heart that, ‘Hey, this was for you my sis and my mom,’ ” Thompson said.
Several Carvers Bay seniors avoided finishing their careers with an 0-3 record against Georgetown, including running back and defensive back Deronn Clark, who ground out 27 yards on 16 carries and had an interception.
“They’re our rival and it’s rivalry week, so we had to play hard and became stronger,” Clark said. “I’m happy that we got this win and came together as a team and did it together.”
Carvers Bay won largely because it won the turnover battle in both a hard-hitting and sloppy game. The team’s combined for 10 turnovers – six by Georgetown.
“I quit counting at four or five,” said Georgetown coach Ken Cribb, whose team has double-digit turnovers through two games. “We probably lead the state of South Carolina in turnovers right now, that’s why we’re 0-2. We just have to do simple things, taking snaps, stuff like that. Until we do it we’re not going to give ourselves a chance. We didn’t give ourselves a chance tonight.”
Carvers Bay improved to 1-1 following a competitive loss to Marlboro County last week. “Last year we were 0-2 at this time and getting killed, so this is a big plus,” Thompson said.
Georgetown fell to 0-2 including a 41-19 loss to Conway last week. “Defensively we played okay, but we’ve got to quit turning the ball over, end of story,” said Cribb, whose team had three interceptions and three lost fumbles. “You’re not going to beat anybody turning the ball over like we have.”
Both defenses were stingy, as neither team had a runner with even 40 yards, though senior Bears quarterback Levi White scored the game’s opening two touchdowns on runs that proved to be enough.
The game was incredibly sloppy early as the teams combined to commit three turnovers in the opening 4:20 and seven in the opening 20 minutes, as Georgetown threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, and Carvers Bay threw an interception and lost two fumbles.
Georgetown junior defensive back Fred Taylor had an interception and fumble recovery in the first half, while Carvers Bay’s Clark and Janaz Sumpter had interceptions, and Dijon Goss and DeQuarius Pressley had fumble recoveries before the break. Sumpter added an interception in the second half.
That total doesn’t include a snap over the head of Georgetown’s punter that he covered at the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line, leading to Carvers Bay’s first touchdown.
Tyrik Reed moved the ball to the 1-yard line on a 5-yard run on third down and White punched it in on a 1-yard quarterback keeper over center.
An interception by Sumpter gave the Bears possession on their 41 and set up their second score in the second quarter. A 23-yard run by Q’von Dickerson helped moved the ball to the 20, and on fourth-and-11 White scored a highlight-reel touchdown on a wild scramble.
He was looking to throw as he rolled to his right, then turned and ran backwards under pressure and appeared to be trapped. But he broke several tackles to find open field and barely beat defenders to the goal line.
A fumble recovery by Taylor late in the second quarter gave Georgetown possession at the Carvers Bay 21, and the Bulldogs got on the board on a third-down 24-yard pass from Tyler McAlister to Deakidd Anderson down the left sideline with 1:30 left in the half.
McAlister finished 12 of 23 for 147 yards and three interceptions, and Alex Smith had six receptions for 81 yards for the Bulldogs.
Carvers Bay appropriately fumbled the second-half kickoff but forced a turnover on downs on its own 14.
Georgetown turned the ball over on downs three times in the second half, threw an interception and fumbled a punt with 20 seconds remaining.
“We benefitted from their mistakes,” Thompson said. “Even though we shot ourselves in the foot two or three times, our kids hung in there, especially on defense, and got the job done.”
Georgetown linebacker Hunter Bishop suffered an apparent broken leg and was taken off the field in an air cast and on a stretcher early in the third quarter.
Georgetown
0
7
0
0
—
7
Home
6
8
0
0
—
14
FIRST QUARTER
CB — Levi White 1 run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
CB — White 21 run (Deronn Clark rush)
Gtown— Deakidd Anderson 24 pass from Tyler McAlister (Sergio Martinez kick)
▪ RUSHING: Gtown: Tony Lara 13-37, Diquawn Washington 6-16, Tyler McAlister 5-0, Team 4-6. Home: Deronn Clark 16-27, Levi White 8-32, Q’von Dickerson 4-30, Tyrik Reed 3-29, Janaz Sumpter 3-12, Lindell Morant 2-0.
▪ PASSING: Gtown: McAlister 12-23-3–147. CB: White 1-6-1–12.
▪ RECEIVING: Gtown: Alex Smith 6-81, Deakidd Anderson 3-36, Lemarkeus McCRay 1-26, Fred Taylor 1-4, Team 1-17. CB: Reed 1-12.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments