Socastee rallies late to top North Brunswick (N.C.) in shootout

Socastee was having a rough time as it trailed North Brunswick (N.C.) by two scores in the fourth quarter.
But things turned around quickly for the Braves.
Socastee put together two quick scoring drives to take the lead, and a late interception by Kenny Solomon sealed it as the Braves took down the Scorpions 44-40 to bounce back from a season-opening loss against West Brunswick (N.C.) last week.
“I’m really proud of our kids. Being down, just persevering and griding hard – we found a way to win tonight. We were determined not to lose and do what it takes to win,” Socastee coach Doug Illing said. “Our kids rose up to the challenge. What a great North Brunswick team, a tough team. I’ll tell you what, they’re a tough football team and our kids found a way to win tonight.”
Due in large part to the performances of junior halfbacks Edward Tucker and Dashaun Myers, as well as junior quarterback Hunter Illing.
Tucker caught a long touchdown pass from Hunter Illing to bring the Braves within three points with under seven minutes to play. Then, Myers ran it in from about 15 yards out as Socastee took the lead.
But sophomore defensive back Kenny Solomon’s interception with a little over three minutes to go was perhaps the biggest play of the game.
“That got our defense off the field and really gave us a big lift,” Doug Illing said. “We were really looking for that turnover and we got it. Heck of a play by Kenny, and I’m just proud of these kids for sticking with it.”
North Brunswick halfback JC Smith ripped Socastee to start the contest, rushing for nearly 150 yards and had two touchdowns before halftime.
Tucker and Myers also marched down the field with command early on. In the first half, Tucker had 87 yards on 10 carries, and Myers rushed nine times for 47 yards and a touchdown as the Braves led the Scorpions 23-22 going into the break.
“I just had to set an example for my teammates and make sure they know I’m there for them and had their backs,” Tucker said. “I was going to step up and do whatever I needed to give us an edge on this team.”
Hunter Illing went down with an injury in the third quarter but managed to tough it out and finished 16-for-30 passing for 248 yards and had two touchdowns.
Tucker finished over the century mark with 169 total yards as he carried the ball 17 times for 108 yards and had two touchdowns while also catching two passes for 66 yards.
Myers also had two scores and finished with 61 yards on eight carries.
Meanwhile, Malachi McClendon led all Braves receivers with seven receptions and 96 yards, and also rushed for one touchdown.
It was a strong performance all-around by Socastee, which will have an off week before travelling to play Myrtle Beach on Sept. 9.
“This one pushes us,” Tucker said. “We know what we need to work for, and we know what we need to do just to win as a team.”
