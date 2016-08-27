Carolina Forest stifles high-powered Fairmont (N.C.)

Facing a season opener against a Fairmont (N.C.) team that was coming off an 11-win season and features a quarterback who threw for nearly 3,700 yards a season ago, Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris knew his team would be challenged early.
“We felt like they would be a good test for us,” Morris said.
The Panthers certainly passed.
Carolina Forest cruised to a 48-16 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Friday night.
“The kids did a good job of preparing all week,” Morris said. “Our defense did a great job against a really high-powered offense and we were able to control the front on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a good win and we look forward to playing St. James next week.”
The Panthers were able to stifle Julius Caulder – who threw for 3,690 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and accumulated 328 yards and three touchdowns in the Fairmont’s season opener last week – and the Golden Tornadoes offense.
On offense, the Panthers were able to control the ball.
“I felt like our defensive backfield did a really good job versus the receivers,” Morris said. “And the main thing was we felt like Dyverse Simmons and our running team got going and kind of controlled the clock, too. So a little combination of both.”
Next up for the Panthers is a game against area rival St. James, which is 0-2 and coming off a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to Waccamaw on Friday night.
“Coach [Robby] Brown and them do a great job,” Morris said. “They came off a big season last year and they’ll be a good test for us and I know it’s a good rival for both schools.”
Comments