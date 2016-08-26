Waccamaw holds off St. James on gridiron

Waccamaw running back Kevin Gasque (32) breaks a tackle attempt by a St. James defender Friday.
Waccamaw running back Kevin Gasque (32) outruns St. James' defender William Stewart (04) during 3rd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw linebacker Ladarius Taylor (30) puts pressure on St. James' quarterback Sage Pascoe (12) during 2nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw running back Kevin Gasque (32) runs up the middle of the St. James' defense during 32nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
The Waccamaw cheerleaders prepare for the entrance of their team before the Warriors game with St. James on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw coach Tyronne Davis disputes the lack of a call on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
A St. James player takes a breather along the sidelines during the Sharks game with Waccamaw on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
St. James running back Trey Myers (3) looks for yardage against Waccamaw during 2nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw quarterback Colin Floyd (11) tries to run the ball up the middle of the St. James defense during 2nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
St. James running back Jay-Mion Pressley (20) looks for yardage against Waccamaw on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw running back Ladarius Taylor (30) breaks free for a 1st quarter TD against St. James on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw linebackers Trey Franklin (52) and Michael Gregory (82) tackle St. James' quarterback Sage Pascoe (12) during 2nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
St. James' quarterback Sage Pascoe (12) has no where to go against the Waccamaw defense during 2nd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
Waccamaw running back Kevin Gasque (32) outruns the St. James' defense during 3rd quarter action on Friday night at Waccamaw High School.
