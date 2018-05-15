Former Carolina Forest High standout signs NFL contract with NFC contender

Ryan Yurachek, who starred at Carolina Forest High before playing at Marshall University, has signed an NFL rookie free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to a post on his Twitter account.
Yurachek was a tight end at Marshall, and signed Monday as a fullback after going undrafted and trying out with New Orleans during rookie minicamp this past weekend.
The 6-foot-3 Yurachek was a three-year starter for the Thundering Herd and finished his four-year career with 143 catches for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had three carries for 40 yards.
In 2017, Yurachek was a team captain and had career highs with 54 catches for 490 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also the recipient of Marshall’s Chad Pennington Leadership Award.
Yurachek, the son of former Coastal Carolina and current Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, is the second fullback on the Saints' 90-man roster, along with veteran Zach Line.
The Saints went won the NFC South in 2017 with an 11-5 record, defeated the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the playoffs and lost in the second round to the Minnesota Vikings on a miraculous 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Comments