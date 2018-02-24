'I grew up in that role': Former Conway coach, AD Jordan honored for juggling act

In light of the news that he was recently elected to yet another hall of fame, Chuck Jordan joked that it's just another sign that he's getting old.
The retired Conway High School athletic director and coach was recently elected to the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, in which he will be enshrined March 11 at the Hall of Fame Banquet at the Marriott in Charleston.
"It's always nice to be recognized by your peers and I think that's where this recognition comes from," Jordan said Saturday. "That's always nice because those are the guys who are in the arena with you and they know what you're doing and all that kind of stuff. But it also means you're getting old, so gotta add that in there."
Jordan served 34 years as the Tigers' football coach, compiling a 278-143 record, and was the school's athletic director for 32 years. He led Conway football to 11 region championships and was named region coach of the year 11 times.
Despite juggling the role of both AD and football coach, Jordan racked up honors over the years.
"When I first started at Conway back in the 80s, the athletic director was not near as involved as they are now with the administration of the particular games, hiring and firing and a lot of that kind of stuff," he said. "So I've seen that role change tremendously over the years I was involved with it."
Jordan was named South Carolina 4A Coach of the Year in 1995, was honored as 2006 Lower State Coach of the Year and in 2002 garnered the Carolina Panthers North Carolina/South Carolina Coach of the Year honors.
Jordan also was named a coach for various all-star games over the years.
Aside from athletic accomplishments, Jordan was named Youth Leader of the Year by the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Officials Association Coach of the Year, HTC Hometown Hero and The Sun News Community Service Man of the Year. He earned the Man of the Year Community Service, NAACP Athletic and Horry County Council Leadership awards as well.
Jordan was inducted into the Conway High School Educational Foundation as an Outstanding Educator and is also a member of the FCA Hall of Champions.
Looking back, Jordan said he's surprised himself a bit with how he was able to get so much done.
"Now you see less coaches that are athletic directors and that are administrators. I tell people all the time that I look back ask yourself, 'how in the world did I do both of those - coach football and do the job as an AD as well?' And I think the answer to that is that I just kind of grew up in that role," he said. "When I took the role in 83 when I came to Conway the AD's job was not a big one - or not near what it is right now - in terms of n umber of sports, in terms of expectations of being at those sports and making sure everything ran smoothly.
"So that has all grown over the years. But also with that, you grow in experience and obviously as you do the less time it takes you to do the same job. The other thing is that I've also been able to surround myself with good people who could be helpful in that role."
Jordan will be enshrined alongside fellow retired athletic directors Jack Cantey (Bishop England), Shell Dula (Greenwood), Bill Johnson (Greenville) and Debra Osborne (J.L. Mann).
