Both members of the Conway offensive line duo of Gunner Britton (left) and Raiqwon O’Neal were named to the USA Today all-state football team.
Both members of the Conway offensive line duo of Gunner Britton (left) and Raiqwon O’Neal were named to the USA Today all-state football team. Joe L. Hughes II jhughes@thesunnews.com
Both members of the Conway offensive line duo of Gunner Britton (left) and Raiqwon O’Neal were named to the USA Today all-state football team. Joe L. Hughes II jhughes@thesunnews.com

High School Football

See what area gridiron standouts earned all-state honors

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 27, 2017 03:11 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A stellar season on the gridiron has earned a few local standouts statewide recognition.

Conway offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal and defensive end Tonka Hemingway were named first team all-state performers Wednesday by USA Today. Their teammate, offensive lineman Gunner Britton, and North Myrtle Beach all-purpose man Tyler Gore earned second team honors.

For O’Neal, it is the latest honor in a year chock full of them for the Rutgers signee.

A participant in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, this week he will represent Conway at the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in New Orleans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He and Britton — also a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection — were key cogs on a Tiger offensive line that racked up more than 300 yards of total offense per game.

A sophomore, Hemingway had 49 tackles and six sacks to help lead the Conway to a Region 6-5A title. He is already on the radar of plenty college football powerhouses, among them South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia State.

As for Gore, he contributed to an undefeated regular season and a Region 7-4A title for North Myrtle Beach. Though a key part of the Chiefs’ offensive scheme, his star shone brightest on the defensive side of the ball.

For the season, Gore had five interceptions and nine pass breakups. The Georgia State signee and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection also was in on 50 tackles, forcing three fumbles.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

    Conway's Raiqwon O’Neal was honored Friday, receiving his ceremonial jersey to participate in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor
Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season
Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

View More Video