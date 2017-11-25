‘Big Game Hunter’ strikes again for Clemson in trouncing of South Carolina

It seems Hunter Renfrow saves his best for the biggest moments.
The former Socastee football standout put on a show Saturday night in Columbia, doing a little of everything for Clemson in its Palmetto Bowl matchup with South Carolina.
On the Tigers’ final drive before halftime, Renfrow hauled in a 4-yard scoring toss from quarterback Kelly Bryant. The two would connect again immediately after the break, the Socastee alum taking a routine screen pass 61 yards for another score.
HUNTER RENFROW HAVE MY CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/ewX6ZhcYYO— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 26, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Renfrow finished with four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson won its third straight over South Carolina, 34-10.
In addition to those trips to paydirt, Renfrow also landed a vicious block on South Carolina safety D.J. Smith on a first quarter run by Clemson’s Ray-Ray McCloud.
Renfrow with a great block.. pic.twitter.com/iPt2CcH1h2— ClemsonEditz (@ClemsonEditz_) November 26, 2017
South Carolina’s only touchdown came courtesy of Conway alum Bryan Edwards on a 38-yard pass from Jake Bentley. He caught six passes for 70 yards along with that scoring play.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments