Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) again had a big game for the Tigers as they handled rival South Carolina.
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) again had a big game for the Tigers as they handled rival South Carolina. Shanna Lockwood USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) again had a big game for the Tigers as they handled rival South Carolina. Shanna Lockwood USA TODAY Sports

High School Football

‘Big Game Hunter’ strikes again for Clemson in trouncing of South Carolina

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

November 25, 2017 10:06 PM

It seems Hunter Renfrow saves his best for the biggest moments.

The former Socastee football standout put on a show Saturday night in Columbia, doing a little of everything for Clemson in its Palmetto Bowl matchup with South Carolina.

On the Tigers’ final drive before halftime, Renfrow hauled in a 4-yard scoring toss from quarterback Kelly Bryant. The two would connect again immediately after the break, the Socastee alum taking a routine screen pass 61 yards for another score.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Renfrow finished with four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson won its third straight over South Carolina, 34-10.

In addition to those trips to paydirt, Renfrow also landed a vicious block on South Carolina safety D.J. Smith on a first quarter run by Clemson’s Ray-Ray McCloud.

South Carolina’s only touchdown came courtesy of Conway alum Bryan Edwards on a 38-yard pass from Jake Bentley. He caught six passes for 70 yards along with that scoring play.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

    Conway's Raiqwon O’Neal was honored Friday, receiving his ceremonial jersey to participate in the 2017 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor
Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season
Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season 1:06

Looking back at Week 4 of the high school football season

View More Video