They used to swap punches. Now, this NMB duo works together to punish quarterbacks

Despite a common last name, Marcelous and Kwame Livingston will be the first to tell you they aren’t brothers.

Their many scuffles through the years will tell a different story, though.

“We did not like each other,” Marcelous Livingston said. “Growing up, it was ‘Livingston vs. Livingston’ 24-7.”

Age and maturity have softened the rivalry a bit. But a similar goal tends to keep the flame of this lifelong competition lit.

On any given play, the North Myrtle Beach defensive ends do their best to beat each other to the opposing quarterback.

Through 12 games, senior Kwame Livingston has a team-high 13 sacks to go along with 99 total tackles. He also has 26 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

“Every time I get to the quarterback I feel like I just made some money,” Kwame Livingston said. “I feel like I just won the lottery.”

While the elder Livingston is doing his best to cash in on his final year in Little River, his former sparring partner is creating havoc on the other side of the Chiefs’ defensive line.

I don’t even think it’s about hitting the quarterback. I just think we like competing with each other … we like competing just to get back there, that’s the whole thing. North Myrtle Beach defensive end Marcelous Livingston

Marcelous Livingston has 53 total tackles this season, while being credited with 9 ½ sacks. According to the Chiefs’ junior standout, it isn’t about statistics — the competition between him and fellow teammates on the defensive line is all that matters.

“I don’t even think it’s about hitting the quarterback,” Marcelous Livingston said. “I just think we like competing with each other … we like competing just to get back there, that’s the whole thing. We just like being there, our presence (in the backfield) is the whole goal.”

Kwame Livingston understands the end of his prep career is drawing closer with every passing week. Instead of lamenting it, the North-South all-star is instead using it as motivation.

“We always are going to play like it could be our last game. Honestly, we play each down like it may be our last down,” he said. “In high school football, (we know) anything and everything could happen.

“We’re always going to play our heart out, we’re going to give our all every down, every play of the game. We’re not going to take a play off, because we know any one of these games can be our last.”

To see each other succeed, it is the best thing in the world. ... It’s a love thing, it’s all love. North Myrtle Beach defensive end Kwame Livingston

And while he’s still able, the younger Livingston is taking as many notes as he can.

“(I’ve learned) to take (Kwame) as a role model,” Marcelous Livingston said. “He’s been with me since I’ve been on varsity. I need to learn how to follow and not take things so personally. I need to just listen sometimes.

“... It’s funny. I guess football brought us together. We had to learn how to love one another.”

Just as they fought during their early years, the Livingstons tend to celebrate big plays and other accomplishments these days with a similar type of passion.

“To see each other succeed, it is the best thing in the world,” Kwame Livingston said. “… It’s a love thing, it’s all love.”