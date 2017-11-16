Playoff picks: Can North Myrtle Beach, Carvers Bay continue their pursuit of a title?

The sound of dribbling basketballs now echo through the halls of schools throughout the Palmetto State, a clear signal a new hoops season is just over the horizon.

But for two area football programs, they aren’t ready to devote full attention toward knocking down free throws or perfecting their crossover dribble.

“It’s still football season here .... we still have a few weeks left of this,” said several North Myrtle Beach football players following practice on Monday. “We’re trying to be one of the last standing. We’re not ready to go home.”

Among teams in Horry and Georgetown counties, the Chiefs (12-0) and Carvers Bay (11-1) stand alone as the only area squads remaining in postseason play.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

North Myrtle Beach travels to Berkeley on Friday night in the Lower State 4A semifinal round, while the Bears play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt meet for a berth in the Lower State 2A final.

INTERACTIVE: See how the Class 4A bracket looks after two rounds

Carvers Bay is seeking to advance past the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 — also the last time the Bears played for a championship. As for North Myrtle Beach, it seeks its first berth in a Lower State final in program history.

“Hey men, this is a team with plenty history. We’re heading in there looking to write some history of our own,” said North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel as the team broke practice on Monday. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Go out there and seize it.”

More Videos 1:26 Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win Pause 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 3:03 North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:01 Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:29 NMB's Gore sounds off on game with Socastee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel and his players. celebrate a perfect regular season following their 41-7 win over St. James. North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel and his players. celebrate a perfect regular season following their 41-7 win over St. James. jhughes@thesunnews.com

Neither is a stranger to this round of play, each advancing to this stage last season. Memory of those games tends to leave a bad taste in their mouths, though.

“What I took from that (loss to Chapin in Lower State 4A semifinal last year) was the feeling of hopelessness,” said North Myrtle Beach senior defensive lineman Kwame Livingston. “That feeling of looking around and feeling like I’m doing all I can … and we’re doing all we can and not succeeding. I just want to take all of that and remember till Friday.”

Said Reel: “It’s a different year, and this year we’re a year older. At times last year, I don’t think we were confident in ourselves. We had never been there before, we didn’t know how to handle it. … This year, knock on wood our guys are mentally better prepared to handle the big lights and big game situations and I expect our guys to play a great football game Friday night.”

INTERACTIVE: See how the Class 2A bracket looks after two rounds

Reel will depend on leaders such as Shrine Bowler Tyler Gore and Livingston — a North-South all-star in his own right — to help the Chiefs get over the hump. This especially holds true if recently-named Region 7-4A Player of the Year Kered Class isn’t 100 percent, this after injuring his hamstring last week against Crestwood.

“We’ve worked hard over the spring and the summer,” Gore said. “Our main goal is to make sure we don’t leave with that same feeling again.”

While North Myrtle Beach felt it wasn’t adequately prepared mentally for the task a season ago, a litany of injuries hindered Carvers Bay in its pursuit of a championship last year.

More Videos 1:26 Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win Pause 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 3:03 North Myrtle Beach celebrates historic win, season 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:01 Black Beach/White Beach filmmaker describes inspiration for documentary 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:29 NMB's Gore sounds off on game with Socastee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win Carvers Bay coach Nate Thompson and senior linebacker Malachi Thompson talk after their team’s 41-21 win over Woodland on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs. Carvers Bay reacts to second round playoff win Carvers Bay coach Nate Thompson and senior linebacker Malachi Thompson talk after their team’s 41-21 win over Woodland on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs. ablondin@thesunnews.com

This time around, all hands are on deck for the Bears, something football coach Nate Thompson hopes makes a difference.

“Last year, our quarterback (Janaz Sumpter) went down, and one of our running backs went down,” he said. “Two of our best weapons were sitting on the sideline. This year, we’ll likely have both of them. But the main thing is, these guys have been (to the third round of the playoffs) before and really want to make it past this point. To them, experience makes so much of a difference.”

Playoff capsules

Class 4A

North Myrtle Beach (12-0) at Berkeley (11-1) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Radio/online: WRNN-FM 99.5; NMBChiefs.com

Of note: This is the first meeting between the programs. Both come in on quite the roll, North Myrtle Beach undefeated and Berkeley having won 11 straight after a 17-10 loss to Daniel in its season opener. North Myrtle Beach has scored 40 points or more in eight of its last nine games. Kered Class has been the main catalyst, rushing for 1,506 yards and 16 touchdowns. Berkeley counters with a talented runner of its own, as Keyshawn Wicks comes into Friday night with 1,773 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Stags really have created separation in the second period, outscoring opponents by a score of 128-60. Sticking close — especially on the road — during the stanza could bode well for the Chiefs.

Pick: North Myrtle Beach

Class 2A

Carvers Bay quarterback Janaz Sumpter hopes to lead the Bears to their first Lower State final in four years on Friday night when they take on Bamberg-Ehrhardt. T.J. Lundeen For The Sun News

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-1) at Carvers Bay (11-1) | Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Of note: It’s almost unfair one of these teams will go home in the third round. Both have been quite impressive this season — Carvers Bay with 40 points or more in eight straight games, while Bamberg-Ehrhardt hasn’t yielded more than 21 in any game this year. Toronto King has rushed for 1,291 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, while fellow running back Tyrik Reed has 14 total trips to the end zone. Jaquan Reed leads Carvers Bay with 69 tackles and 12 sacks. He and the Bears’ defensive front will have their hands full against a physical Red Raiders front that gets stronger as games go along.

Pick: Carvers Bay