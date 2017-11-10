Roundup: Pair of area teams battle but see seasons come to the end

(At) Timberland 28, Georgetown 6
The Wolves cruised to a win over the Bulldogs in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Turning point
Timberland dominated in the trenches from the get go, overwhelming Georgetown.
Key performers
Ishmael Taylor, Georgetown: He scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown on a 60-yard run.
By the numbers
7-5
Georgetown’s final record
They said it
“We just got beat up front on both sides of the football. They’re a physical, fast football team. We just didn’t play very well tonight, but they had a lot to do with that. They’ve got a good football team. When you play good football teams you can’t make mistakes and you’ve got to be physical. Like I said, we just got beat up front on both sides of the football.” - Georgetown coach Ken Cribb
“I think we definitely improved. We got a little better the longer we played. The kids hung in there and kept fighting after a slow start and I’m proud of them for that. Like I said, we just ran into a little bit better football team tonight. You’ve got to tip your hat to them, learn a less and move on.” - Cribb
(At) Baptist Hill 33, Green Sea Floyds 24
The Trojans battled but were unable to get over the hump against the Bobcats.
Key performers
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds: Had two touchdown passes, one from 30 yards out and another from 15.
Josh Slobodiak, Green Sea Floyds: Had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Zack Dixon, Green Sea Floyds: Had a 30-yard touchdown run.
Ethan Damron, Green Sea Floyds: Caught a 30-yard touchdown pass.
James Bouerreau, Green Sea Floyds: Caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.
By the numbers
6-6
Green Sea Floyds’ final record
They said it
“The kids played really well. We rushed for probably 300 yards. It was a battle all the way to the end. I mean, even the nine-point spread doesn’t do it justice. It was a nip-and-tuck game.” - GSF coach Donnie Kiefer
“I’m just really proud of them because of all of the adversity and having to get rid of some players and stuff like that they could have quit. But we actually ended up getting better. We were way better at the end than we were [earlier in the season]. I just credit our coaching staff and our players with staying positive and continuing to fight.” - Kiefer
“The good news is we’ve got the majority of the team back. We’re only losing five seniors and not all of them were starters. It looks good for the future, I’ll say that. We’ve just got to make sure we keep everybody intact for the whole season and I think good things are on the horizon.” - Kiefer
