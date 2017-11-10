Carvers Bay rolls past Woodland to advance to third round of Class 2A playoffs

Carvers Bay failed to score at least 46 points for the first time in eight games Friday night, and it was essentially by choice.
The Bears took a 34-0 lead over Woodland into halftime and sat a few of their nicked up skill players on offense in the second half of a 41-21 win in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs at Big Bear Stadium.
Carvers Bay improved to 11-1, with its only loss to the undefeated and second-ranked Class 4A team in the state, North Myrtle Beach.
The Bears beat Calhoun County 48-12 in the first round last week. Woodland, which defeated Silver Bluff 27-0 in the first round, ended its season 6-5.
Carvers Bay will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt, a winner over Latta on Friday, in the third round next Friday.
The Bears are playing some of their best football in the playoffs.
“I feel we’re beginning to understand how to work together as a team,” Carvers Bay head coach Nate Thompson said. “I think we’ve gotten to the point where we have a lot of kids on offense and a lot of kids on defense, and some of those kids are the same kids, and they’re not selfish about it. They’ll go in and sub for each other, they don’t wait for the coaches to sub them. Those are the things that are unmeasured, and that’s what this team is doing now.”
Carvers Bay took command with big plays in the first half, as Tyrek Reed scored on a 52-yard run and 60-yard punt return, Dijon Goss had touchdown receptions of 20 and 21 yards and Toronto King scored on a 44-yard run.
Woodland junior quarterback Taurean Singletary was under siege all night and was sacked repeatedly.
“I’m very happy. I think they got after it,” Thompson said. “We restricted his throwing lanes and we also kept him from getting outside and we wanted to make sure we stopped the run. Those were the major things we wanted to do and those were some of the things we accomplished.”
The shutout bid was foiled by a 2-yard Terrell Elmore run late in the third quarter that was preceded by an 80-yard reception by Jason Mims down the middle of the field on a pass that was deflected by a Bears defender. The Wolverines added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Carvers Bay reserves on defense.
Turning point
With the Bears leading 7-0 still early in the first quarter, Tyrek Reed fielded a punt, got a couple good blocks to seal the left sideline and raced to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.
Key performers
Carvers Bay running back Tronto King: He gained 89 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 44 and 20 yards.
Carvers Bay running back Tyrek Reed: He gained 69 yards on seven carries and scored on a 44-yard run.
Carvers Bay linebacker Malachi Thompson: The senior had several tackles for loss and led an assault for about three quarters on Woodland quarterback Taurean Singletary.
By the numbers
48.6
Average points scored by Carvers Bay in its last eight games
12.3
Average points allowed by Carvers Bay in its last eight games
22
Yards on a touchdown completion to Dijon Goss on Nathan Martin’s first play of the game
They said it
“We’re back on track but one of the things I have to tell our kids is we have to get beyond this third round. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is probably not going to be an easy team, they’re probably going to be pretty tough.” - Carvers Bay coach Nate Thompson
“We’re usually the team that has to grind it out, but we were lucky tonight. We had some great big runs that opened up and we were end zone. We had the punt return, boom he’s down the field. [Tyrek Reed] has done some great things all year so I was really happy to see him score.” - Thompson
“We’re trying to get this ring. We’re playing our best football right now, but we’ve got to knock it up another level.” - Carvers Bay senior linebacker Malachi Thompson
Up next
Carvers Bay: vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt next Friday
Woodland
0
0
7
14
—
21
Carvers Bay
21
13
7
0
—
41
First quarter
CB – Tyrek Reed 52 run (Juan Donmoyer kick)
CB – Reed 60 punt return (Donmoyer kick)
CB – Dijon Goss 21 pass from Janaz Sumpter
Second quarter
CB – Toronto King 44 run (Donmoyer kick)
CB –Goss 22 pass from Nathan Martin (kick failed)
Third quarter
CB – King 20 run (Donmoyer kick)
W – Terrell Elmore 2 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
W – Markeis Parson 25 pass from Taurean Singletary (kick good)
W – Shaurique Wright-Hutchins 3 run (kick good)
Individual leaders
Rushing: Carvers Bay: Toronto King 8-89, Tyrek Reed 7-70, Andre Marks 5-17, Janaz Sumpter 4-11.
Passing: Carvers Bay: Janaz Sumpter 1-3-0–21, Nathan Martin 2-2-0–17.
Receiving: Carvers Bay: Dijon Goss 2-43.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
